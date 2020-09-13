Lenso Space Pocket Projector Is Up For A Massive Discount Offer For A Few Days – Avail It Now
Pocket projectors are an amazing piece of technology especially for people who are always on the move. The Lenso Space Pocket Size 4K 32GB Projector lets you embrace the world of media like never before. It offers a cinematic experience and you can carry it around in your pocket and set up cinema anywhere you like. Wccftech is offering a limited time discount offer on the Lenso Space Pocket Projector for a few days. An offer like this shouldn’t be ignored, so read on to see some of the great benefits it offers.
Lenso Space Pocket Projector Features
The projector can connect via Bluetooth and via HDMI and USB to different devices. It offers 4K and 1080p resolution of up to 120”. It comes with a 200 ANSI lumen bulb that makes the experience even better. It also comes with Hi-Fi speakers that are built-in, thus eliminating the need for you to carry an additional speaker around. Here are highlights of what the Lenso Space Pocket Projector has in store for you:
- Watch your favorite content in crystal clear 4K & 1080P resolution
- Enjoy stunning clarity & superior picture brightness w/ a 200 ANSI Lumen bulb
- Never have to connect additional device thanks to the built-in Hi-Fi speakers
- Cast anything from your device onto any surface via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Download & stream your media even when you're online w/ a 32GB memory
Specs
- Color: black
- Materials: aluminum
- Dimensions: 4.48"L x 4.48"W x 0.78"H
- Weight: 0.55lbs
- Resolution: 4K, 1080p
- Screen: 120"
- Brightness: 200 ANSI Lumens
- Built-in Hi-Fi Speakers
- Battery life: 2 hours (video), 30 hours (music)
- Fast charging: 15 minutes for 1 hour of playtime
- Allows for offline streaming
- Native resolution: 720p
- Contrast ratio: 2000:1
- Throw ratio: 1.19:1
- DLP technology Projector With Texas Instruments
- LED lifetime: 30,000 hrs
- 64 Bit Quad-core Cortex-A53 CPU
- Powered By Android 7.1.2
- Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-fi, HDMI, 2 X USB, Earphone, TF Card
- JackFan: < 30dB
- Battery: 5000 MAh
- Charging Cable: DC 5V 3A
- Adapter: AC100-240V, 50/60Hz
- Physical Buttons: Touch Panel
- Intelligent Keystone Auto-correction Projection Auto ± 40 Degrees
- Focus Adjustment: Manual
- Note: Tripod NOT Included
- Manufacturer's 1-year warranty
Compatibility
- Android, IOS, Windows, & Game Consoles
Includes
- Lenso Space Pocket Size 4K 32GB Projector
- Remote
- Charger
- HDMI cable (39" L)
Original Price Lenso Space Projector: $799
Wccftech Discount Price Lenso Space Projector: $339
