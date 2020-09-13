Lenso Space Pocket Projector Is Up For A Massive Discount Offer For A Few Days – Avail It Now

Pocket projectors are an amazing piece of technology especially for people who are always on the move. The Lenso Space Pocket Size 4K 32GB Projector lets you embrace the world of media like never before. It offers a cinematic experience and you can carry it around in your pocket and set up cinema anywhere you like. Wccftech is offering a limited time discount offer on the Lenso Space Pocket Projector for a few days. An offer like this shouldn’t be ignored, so read on to see some of the great benefits it offers.

Lenso Space Pocket Projector Features

The projector can connect via Bluetooth and via HDMI and USB to different devices. It offers 4K and 1080p resolution of up to 120”. It comes with a 200 ANSI lumen bulb that makes the experience even better. It also comes with Hi-Fi speakers that are built-in, thus eliminating the need for you to carry an additional speaker around. Here are highlights of what the Lenso Space Pocket Projector has in store for you:

Watch your favorite content in crystal clear 4K & 1080P resolution

Enjoy stunning clarity & superior picture brightness w/ a 200 ANSI Lumen bulb

Never have to connect additional device thanks to the built-in Hi-Fi speakers

Cast anything from your device onto any surface via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth

Download & stream your media even when you're online w/ a 32GB memory

Specs

Color: black

Materials: aluminum

Dimensions: 4.48"L x 4.48"W x 0.78"H

Weight: 0.55lbs

Resolution: 4K, 1080p

Screen: 120"

Brightness: 200 ANSI Lumens

Built-in Hi-Fi Speakers

Battery life: 2 hours (video), 30 hours (music)

Fast charging: 15 minutes for 1 hour of playtime

Allows for offline streaming

Native resolution: 720p

Contrast ratio: 2000:1

Throw ratio: 1.19:1

DLP technology Projector With Texas Instruments

LED lifetime: 30,000 hrs

64 Bit Quad-core Cortex-A53 CPU

Powered By Android 7.1.2

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-fi, HDMI, 2 X USB, Earphone, TF Card

JackFan: < 30dB

Battery: 5000 MAh

Charging Cable: DC 5V 3A

Adapter: AC100-240V, 50/60Hz

Physical Buttons: Touch Panel

Intelligent Keystone Auto-correction Projection Auto ± 40 Degrees

Focus Adjustment: Manual

Note: Tripod NOT Included

Manufacturer's 1-year warranty

Compatibility

Android, IOS, Windows, & Game Consoles

Includes

Lenso Space Pocket Size 4K 32GB Projector

Remote

Charger

HDMI cable (39" L)

Original Price Lenso Space Projector: $799

Wccftech Discount Price Lenso Space Projector: $339