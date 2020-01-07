Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon & Yoga 2020 Updates Revealed

Lenovo is following the pattern of revealing updates to its flagship lineup at CES, and this year, ahead of CES 2020, Lenovo has updated the ThinkPad X1 Carbon and ThinkPad X1 Yoga with WiFi 6 support, additional security features, and a new keyboard.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon & Yoga - Evolutionary Feature Update

The new 8th Generation ThinkPad X1 Carbon, and 5th Generation Yoga, are moderately similar to the previous generation models while sharing equal weight, 2.40 and 2.86 pounds, and thickness, 14.9mm and 15.25mm, due to the reuse of the previous generation's chassis. Hardware specifications include Intel 10th Generation Comet Lake processors up to six cores, soldered LPDDR3 memory available in either 8GB or 16GB (DIY users beware as this memory is soldered and not easily replaceable), and memory devices up to a 2TB SSD.

Lenovo ThinkCentre M90a AIO for Business – Comet Lake & Radeon 625





Lenovo's improvement to the ThinkPad X1's keyboard is evident with the addition of VoIP controls and retains the scissor-type keyboard as found on previous models. Upcoming ThinkPads will also feature WiFi 6, a feature first introduced on AMD's X570 platform. Lenovo now offers an optional 1080p display with a maximum brightness of up to 500 nits and is paired with Lenovo's PrivacyGuard screen filter, a technology designed to narrow the viewing angle of the screen to prevent viewing of the screen from surrounding eyes. Various models will support PrivacyAlert on top of PrivacyGuard, a software that warns the user of another person viewing the screen and will automatically enable PrivacyGuard. For the full-fledged models, the Lenovo ThinkPad Carbon X1 and Yoga are equipped with a UHD, 500 nit display with support for Dolby Vision.

Last but not least, both ThinkPads have a 51 Wh battery onboard that offers up to 15 hours on the Yoga, and 18 hours on the Carbon. As for the Carbon, this generation also meets the requirements for, and is part of, Intel's Project Athena program, and therefore meets Intel's performance and battery life bar.

Pricing & Availability

The 2020 ThinkPad lineup is expected to become available later this year with the ThinkPad X1 Carbon coming in at a base price of $1,499 while the Yoga starts at a price of $1,599.



