Lenovo ThinkCentre M90a AIO for Business – Comet Lake & Radeon 625

In the early wake of CES, Lenovo has introduced the ThinkCentre M90a all-in-one geared toward business and corporate customers with a 23.8" display, improved security features, and low-power components within a single, slim package not much larger than a typical monitor.

Lenovo ThinkCentre M90a Business AIO - Compact Performance Fit for the Workplace

The ThinkCentre M90a utilizes mobile components in order to reduce the total footprint of the machine, resulting in a thin and light machine, weighing in at a total of 16.56 pounds. As for CPU choice, Lenovo opted for Intel's upcoming 10th Generation Comet Lake, which, specifically, could be a form of Comet Lake-U as an i7 vPro CPU, and as for the GPU, the AMD Radeon 625 was selected paired with 2GB GDDR5 VRAM. Up to two DDR4 SO-DIMM memory modules are supported with a stated DDR4 memory capacity maximum of 32GB.

Lenovo also opted for a 1TB M.2-2242 SSD despite also retaining a 2TB 2.5" HDD. As for optional equipment, the ThinkCentre M90a supports the addition of a slim ODD. Lenovo's choice for display is a 1080p 23.8" panel with a brightness of either 250 or 350 nits. A camera is also included within the top regions of the display's bezel being an HD + IR camera paired with Lenovo's ThinkShutter, a small shutter that one may use to cover the camera if the user feels the need for extra privacy.

As far as I/O goes, the M90a supports plenty. WiFi 6, Gigabit Ethernet, USB 3.1 Gen 1/Gen 2 Type-A, USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C, 3-in-1 card reader serial port, headphone/microphone combo jack, and DisplayPort connections are all readily available onboard along with a rear shroud to conceal wires and connections.

Despite being a business-oriented product, the ThinkCentre M90a is equipped with Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, an addition that will also appeal to home users. Security additions include a Match on Chip Touch Fingerprint Reader, dTPM 2.0, ThinkShutter camera cover, PrivacyAlert, USB protection, and a Kensington lock slot.

Lenovo has also prepared the ThinkCentre M90a for rugged environments by meeting Mil-Spec standards including low altitude, high/low temperature, temperature shock, humidity, sand and dust, vibration, and shock protection.