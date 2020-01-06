Lenovo Shows Off The ThinkVision T34w-20 34 – A Widescreen Monitor For Multitaskers

Make multitasking a breeze on the ThinkVision T34w-20 that is designed keeping workforce productivity in mind. This 34-inch WQHD resolution display allows you to conveniently carry out everyday tasks like number crunching and working on spreadsheets, with ease.

A Premier Multitasking Device With A 1500R Curved Screen

Browse or work on multiple applications at once without missing a detail thanks to its 21:9 industry-leading 1500R curved panel. The T34w-20’s USB Type-C one-cable solution, a space-saving and cable management feature, optimizes your desk space and minimizes clutter, enabling efficient working. Its Smart Power function intelligently detects overall power consumption and dynamically manages the power delivery to each connected device. Built-in TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort certification reduces eye fatigue so you can achieve maximum productivity, every day.

With a screen size of 34 inches and 21:9 aspect ratio, the T34w-20 offers excellent viewing experience through its curved, panoramic screen. You get more screen real estate and impeccable visuals that ensure you capture even the tiniest detail that is important to you. The WQHD 3440 x 1440 resolution and 1500R curved screen let users concentrate better on the task at hand. Seamless multi-screen experience is made possible, thanks to its 3-side NearEdgeless screen.







Today’s workforce demands a monitor that has an optimum screen size, high resolution, and a bright display. The T34w-20 delivers all this and more while ensuring that your work has your complete attention at all times. Its convenient and clutter-free USB Type-C one-cable solution allows you to transfer video and data, while simultaneously charging your devices. HDMI, DP, USB hub and audio output enable you to connect to peripherals effortlessly, enhancing collaboration. The Smart Power technology on the T34w effectively manages USB Type-C power delivery and reduces the maximum power consumption.

This monitor is one to see at Lenovo's booth in CES. It looks very promising to people who are looking to be the most productive. I'd also want to see in the vertical orientation and see who the curve makes it feel in that arrangement.