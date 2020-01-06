Lenovo Shows Off The ThinkVision Creator Extreme P27 For Professional Creators

Lenovo has unveiled its ThinkVision Creator Extreme display at CES 2020 with 4K UHD resolution, HDR1000 compatible, wide color gamut, and factory-calibrated color accuracy, making it a perfect choice for filmmakers.

Sports An Array Of Features Meant For The Professional Creators

With its 1152 mini-LED zones and 10,368 LEDs for dynamic local dimming, the monitor produces accurate visuals that allow you to design every frame with extreme precision. The Creator Extreme also has Smart Power that keeps a check on and regulates power delivery to any device connected to it via USB Type-C. The USB Type-C port ensures secure connectivity, making it a perfect tool for videographers and colorists.

AverMedia Possibly Hinting at an External 4K 60FPS HDR Capture Device!

The monitor supports multiple High Dynamic Range (HDR) formats, including HDR1000 and HDR10. Its 27-inch, 3-side NearEdgeless, In-Plane Switching screen finds its place in color grading, animation, and graphic design for its incredibly life-like visuals. Mini-LED backlights give precise control over on-screen dimming zones and minimize visible blooming, ensuring you notice every fine detail and output your best work, always. Color consistency is vital to professionals in the film industry. Compositors, colorists, and 3D animators will appreciate the Creator Extreme for its dedication to color fidelity through its 10-bit color depth and 4K resolution.

Built-in 99% DCI-P3, 100% sRGB, and 100% BT.709 aid in the creation and editing of video across multiple applications. It also comes factory-calibrated for color accuracy (average ∆E<1) out of the box, so you can simply plug-in and get to work right away. Intelligent mechanical design has made the Creator Extreme one of the slimmest 27-inch, 4K, mini-LED, HDR monitors out there. The lack of bulk also lets you set it up as needed. It’s Smart Power function effectively detects the consumption requirements of your connected peripherals and dynamically manages up to 90W of power, delivered through the one cable solution USB Type-C Gen2. Connectivity is managed by the latest high-speed DP1.4, HDMI 2.0, and USB 3.1 Type-C Gen2 ports.

This monitor has all the features a professional would expect and more. It will be on display at Lenovo's booth in CES. It is definitely worth checking out in-person to see the color for yourself.