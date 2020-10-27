Lenovo Flex 5 Offers a 6-Core Ryzen CPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, Touchscreen, and More for Only $729

If you didn’t want to experience the perils of a slow laptop computer, the entire package would easily cost you a high four-figure. While in 2020, you still have to pay this much for an over-the-top machine, the excessive level of competition means that you have a significant number of choices at your disposal. One of those choices, is the Lenovo Flex 5, a 14-inch Windows 10 2-in-1 that offers one of the best price-to-performance ratios in the market at this current time.

Don’t believe us? Check out these specifications. This latest 2-in-1 sports a 1080p touchscreen and despite its compact chassis, it is still able to house a powerful AMD Ryzen 5 4500U CPU sporting a total of six cores running at a clock speed of 2.30GHz. This kind of performance was unheard of a couple of years prior, and with this kind of internals present at a price of only $729, the Lenovo Flex 5 is a forced to be reckoned with. Alongside the Ryzen 4500U, you also get 16GB of DDR4 RAM, which is upgradable, if you want to use applications that use up a lot of memory.

The 256GB PCIe NVMe drive is also upgradable just in case you want additional storage in the future. Thanks to its touchscreen, Lenovo also adds an Active Pen, but let us talk about the battery life too. Under normal use cases, you can expect the Flex 5 to last between 8-10 hours on a single charge, meaning that it’s effectively portable in a lot of circumstances. That’s not all though, because you can get up to an 80 percent charge back after plugging in the Lenovo Flex 5 for just an hour.

Also, for a 14-inch notebook, it’s surprising that you’re able to get so many ports. The entire package gives you two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, and one USB Type-C 3.1 Gen 1 with PD support. There’s also a single HDMI 1.4b port, 4-in-1 card reader and lastly, you get the headphone plus microphone combo. For $729, there’s so much being offered on the table, that we’re scratching our heads thinking why can’t other manufacturers offer this level of hardware at such an attractive price. Trust us when we say this; you’ll be thanking us later.