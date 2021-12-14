Lemnis Gate Update Adds Its First Post-Launch Map, DLSS Support, Console FOV Slider, More

The Canadian-developed time-bending shooter Lemnis Gate has dropped its biggest update since it launched in October, adding a new map (“The Nest”), DLSS support on PC, a FOV slider on consoles, 2v2 ranked matchmaking, a spectator mode, tons of tweaks to individual maps, and more. You can get the rundown on some of the key additions included in Lemnis Gate ver. 1.3, below.

New Content New Botler Hex Grid for KARL: Added the new ‘Botler’ Hex grid for KARL, with a new Emblem, 2x Operative skins and 1x Weapon skin to unlock

New Map – The Nest: A new Retrieve XM map, The Nest, is now available. This also comes with its own Recon Drone Time Trial and 20 more Collectibles to locate in Training Mode General 2v2 Ranked Matchmaking: 2v2 Ranked Mode matchmaking is now available, and will no longer redirect players to Normal mode.

Leaderboards: MMR now comes before RANK in leaderboards Added 2v2 specific leaderboard categories for MMR and RANK

Added Spectator Mode (Normal matchmaking): You can now spectate games using the Recon Drone. Connect to a match already in progress with a Join Code. Once you’ve entered the Join Code, a “WATCH” button will become available on screen Select the ‘WATCH’ button once you’ve fully entered the correct join code and you’ll immediately start spectating the match

Further Motion Sickness Improvements: Jump, land, accelerate and decelerate camera movements are now bound to the ‘Head Bob’ settings slider so they can be tuned down or turned completely off

Auto Sprint Mode: Added an ‘Auto’ sprint mode option for keyboard & mouse and controller

Toggle Sprint: Reloading now cancels the sprint action if using Toggle sprint mode Returning to a walk now cancels the sprint action if using the Toggle sprint mode

MMR Tuning: Ranked Play: When defeated by someone with MMR 200 points higher than yours you won't lose a rank tier Matchmaking MMR Evaluation: Matchmaking now prioritises MMR matching after cross-regional search is activated MMR Update: 2v2 MMR and rank is now separated from 1v1 MMR and rank

Settings Integrated NVIDIA DLSS Support: Integrated NVIDIA DLSS support for both the PC Steam and PC Windows Store versions (DX12 only for the PC Windows Store)

Console FOV Slider: FOV slider is now available in the Graphics settings for all consoles

As mentioned, Lemnis Gate version 1.3 also includes a variety of fixes, changes to maps, and improvements to online play and the game’s UI. You can get the full, unabridged patch notes here.

Lemnis Gate and the new patch are available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5. You can check out Wccftech’s review of the game, right here.