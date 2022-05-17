Leaving WhatsApp Groups Could Soon Become a Lot Less Dramatic

Hate them or love them, but one thing is for certain and that is the fact that you cannot really do much about WhatsApp groups especially if you are added to groups that you do not want to be a part of. There are times when this happens to many of us and while it might seem like a simple and easy thing to just leave the group, it ends up creating more issues for many as curious cats start prying out as to why you have left the group.

That might be changing in an upcoming WhatsApp feature. Based on a tip from WaBetaInso, the company is currently working on a new feature that would allow WhatsApp users to leave the group silently. The source has shared a screenshot that shows that when you leave a group, other members will not be informed about your exit. Only you and the group admin will be notified that you have left the group.

You Could Soon Leave WhatsApp Groups Silently

You can check the screenshot below.

At the time of writing, if you leave a WhatsApp group, everyone in the group gets notified, but with the new feature, you might end up making only one person ask you why you have left the group instead of a whole heap of other people you do not want to respond to.

The source has claimed that this feature is currently under development and will soon be available on the WhatsApp beta for iOS as well as Android.

Do you think this feature is something that you would enjoy or should WhatsApp work on a different feature altogether?