WhatsApp is Working on a Desktop App for Apple’s macOS

WhatsApp recently released a new beta app for the Windows and Microsoft Store and now the company is working on a new desktop app for macOS so you can link your device from WhatsApp beta for Android or IOS to WhatsApp for macOS.

The tip is coming from the ever-so-reliable WABetaInfo, who has been the source for several WhatsApp-related leaks and it seems that users on macOS are finally getting something that they can use and go ahead with. Of course, the actual experience s something that might vary, and considering how the feature is not out, this can change in the future.

macOS Users Can Rejoice as WhatsApp for macOS Soon to Be a Reality

The source revealed the image below that you can check out.

As you can see in the screenshot shared above, when you launch WhatsApp for macOS for the first time, you need to link your phone by scanning the QR Code, you will be able to scan this code that will be generated by the app right within the Settings. Users will also be able to link their Android devices, this means that people do not need to switch to an iPhone just so they can have WhatsApp for macOS working.

Additionally, the source has also mentioned how the company has improved the interface and it will be easier to use WhatsApp on the Mac and its native app built with Mac Catalyst. Sadly, the app is still under development and you cannot download it.

The app coming to macOS is somethign that should not be taken lightly, however, it is too early to say when the feature is finally going to head out. We will keep you posted as there is more progress. Let us know what you think.