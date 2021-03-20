Leaked Benchmarks Show Intel Rocket Lake Has Worse IPC Than AMD Zen 3, Comet Lake Refresh CPUs Tested Too

Benchmarks of Intel's upcoming Rocket Lake and Comet Lake Refresh CPUs have leaked out and what's interesting is that the newer 11th Gen lineup shows worse IPC than AMD's Ryzen 5000 line featuring the Zen 3 core architecture.

Intel's 11th Gen Rocket Lake CPUs Have Worse IPC Than AMD Ryzen 5000 Zen 3, Comet Lake Refresh Core i3 CPUs Benchmarked

The benchmarks were posted over at the Chinese Tech outlet, Zhuanlan, who also covered the CPU benchmarks of Intel Core i5-11600KF and Core i5-11400F a while back. The latest CPU benchmarks primarily focus on Intel's Comet Lake Refresh lineup which includes the Core i3-10325 & the Core i3-10105. These CPUs replace the Core i3-10320 and the Core i3-10100, offering higher clocks but with lower temperatures and power consumption. So let's talk about the specifications of these 2 parts before going into the IPC comparison.

AMD Ryzen 7 5700G 8 Core Cezanne Desktop APU Benchmarked With 4.8 GHz Overclock, Comes Close To Ryzen 9 5900X In Single-Core Performance









The Intel Core i3-10325 is the fastest quad-core within the Comet Lake Refresh lineup. It features 4 cores, 8 threads, a base clock of 3.90 GHz, and boost clocks of 4.7 GHz (1-core) and 4.5 GHz (across all cores). The CPU carries 8 MB of L3 cache, a 65W TDP, and Intel UHD graphics 630. The Intel Core i3-10105 features the exact same core configuration but cuts down on the clocks and cache. The CPU clocks in at 3.70 GHz base, 4.4 GHz (1-core) boost, and 4.2 GHz all-core boost while featuring 6 MB of L3 cache. In terms of pricing, the Core i3-10325 will retail at $154 US while the Core i3-10105 will retail at $122 US.

Both CPUs are just 100 MHz faster in terms of base and boost frequencies. As such, the overall performance uplift is very minimal at around 1-2% over the existing Comet Lake Core i3 CPUs. However, the main area of improvement is power consumption and temperatures. Intel seems to have used higher-quality IHS and packaging materials for its Comet Lake refresh lineup which results in up to 5 degrees drop in temperatures over the current Comet Lake parts.

Intel Comet Lake Refresh CPU Benchmarks:

















Intel Comet Lake Refresh CPU Power/Temps:





As for power, we are also looking at a marginal drop with the Core i3-10325 running at around 9W lower than its predecessor while retaining higher clock speeds and the Core i3-10105 running at around 6W lower than its predecessor while offering 100 MHz higher clocks.

Watch The AMD 3rd Gen EPYC 7003 Series ‘Milan Zen 3’ Server CPU Launch Event Here

But with the Comet Lake Refresh benchmarks done, we can now focus on the IPC tests between the Intel Rocket Lake, Intel Comet Lake Refresh, and AMD Ryzen 5000 Zen 3 Desktop CPUs. All CPUs were tested with just 4 cores and 8 threads enabled and with a fixed clock speed of 4 GHz. It can be seen that Comet Lake Refresh offers a slight uplift in IPC while Rocket Lake offers around 18% IPC uplift over Comet Lake CPUs.

Intel Rocket Lake vs Intel Comet Lake vs AMD Ryzen 5000 Zen 3 Desktop CPU IPC Tests:









When it comes to comparison between the AMD Ryzen 5000 Zen 3 and the Intel 11th Gen Rocket Lake CPUs, the AMD lineup ends up offering 7.5% higher IPC than the new Cypress Cove cores. It shows that AMD will retain a good lead against Intel's upcoming lineup and Intel will once again have to rely on higher clocks to make up for the lower IPC versus the Zen 3 offerings. Intel is also going to use higher power limits on its top-of-the-line parts and even more aggressive clock boost technologies to up the game but that would definitely result in very high power consumption and temperatures as Intel themselves are setting the top-limit at 100C.

News Source: HXL