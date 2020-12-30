Latest Leak Suggests Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 Could Arrive in Two Sizes

Apple announced the AirPods Max about a month ago and while it's a little expensive, you can't argue that it comes with great sound. However, Apple never rests when it comes to refreshing its products. Now, we have started hearing details on the AirPods Pro 2. According to the latest leak, the AirPods Pro 2 will come in two sizes. Let's dive in to see some more details on the subject.

Leaker Shares Alleged Images of Internal Hardware For AirPods Pro 2

The second generation of the AirPods Pro is expected to be released in 2021. Leaker Mr-white has shared alleged images of the internal hardware which will be part of the AirPods Pro 2. The photos appear to show two variants of the forthcoming earbuds. We can see in the images below that the cables are portrayed in two different sizes. According to the leaker, this indicates that there will be two models of the AirPods Pro 2.

iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max Once More Reported to Get 120Hz LTPO Screens, With Four Models Arriving in 2021

According to Bloomberg's report, the forthcoming AirPods 2 will feature a compact design that will eliminate the short stem on the bottom. In terms of design, the AirPods Pro 2 could potentially feature a rounded design, similar to what we have seen from Samsung and Google. The different sizes would make more sense for better fitting.

New AirPods Pro Mabey Two Sizes Still W2 Chips 🤨 pic.twitter.com/R5MpzUrUlg — Mr·white (@laobaiTD) December 29, 2020

It was previously mentioned that Apple is struggling to remove the stem of the AirPods or shrink it to some extent. With the reference images embedded, we can presume that the next-gen AirPods Pro could feature it as well. Henceforth, the hardware images of the alleged AirPods Pro 2 share a similar design to that of the current model.

Based on rumors, the upcoming AirPods Pro will house a new wireless chip. However, Mr-white says that the earbuds will still bring a W2 chip to the mix. At this point, it's hard to decipher what that means because the current-gen AirPods Pro uses an H1 processor that houses a wireless chip that is a successor to the W1 chip found on the original AirPods. What we can presume s that the AirPods Pro 2 will use the H1 chip with a new wireless chip.

The leaker has correctly predicted details of announced products many times before. While there are several hit or miss moments pertaining to leaks, we can never be too sure until the product sees daylight. We will share more details on the product as soon as something new is discovered, What are your thoughts on the matter? Let us know in the comments.