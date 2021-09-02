Latest Galaxy Watch 4 Update Now Puts Samsung Health in the Settings and More

We are already well aware of how good Samsung is playing regarding the updates are concerned for their smartphones. The same ideology can now be seen as far as the smartwatches are concerned as Samsung has decided to launch a new update for the Galaxy Watch 4 series in a number of countries that bring some minor changes. Still, they tend to improve the quality of life for both these watches.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Series Receives Another Update in Less Than a Month

For those wondering, Samsung is pushing out the firmware version R8**XXU1BUH9 to the Galaxy Watch 4 series. The update has already gone live in U.S., Europe, and the U.K. For those wondering, it adds the Samsung Health function to the settings, so you can manage all the health-related features that the watch has to offer from a single setting.

However, that is not all, as the new update also adds a new cancel option for automatic workout detection and volume adjustment options to the quick settings panel. Furthermore, Samsung has also improved the calorie measurements that are read during the cycling exercises. On top of that, the company has also improved the general stability of the Galaxy Watch 4 series.

This is not the first time Samsung has released an update for the Galaxy Watch 4 series. The first update was released less than a month ago, bringing stability improvements and bug fixes, and an overall boost in performance.

There is no denying that Samsung has finally managed to fix the software distribution and is no longer considered a company with the worst after-sale support in terms of software updates. The Galaxy Watch 4 series is the first from Samsung in a long time that is not running Samsung's proprietary Tizen OS but instead features One UI on top of Wear OS 3. Samsung seems to have figured out the perfect recipe for making good smartwatches, and we hope this continues.