Latest Galaxy S23 Details Reveal Some Good News About the Upcoming Flagships

Recently, the renders of the Galaxy S23 series leaked, giving us a glimpse at the upcoming phones, and today, we have more information about the upcoming phones.

So far, the rumors that we have heard about the Galaxy S23 series are that Samsung is actually looking for more of an incremental upgrade rather than a full-fledged upgrade. The phones are going to get bigger battery upgrades, minus the Ultra variant that will still retain the 5,000 mAh battery.

The Galaxy S23 is Shaping Up to be a Very Small Upgrade and We Don't Know How Fans will React

Now, we have information from GalaxyClub that reveals more details about the upcoming phones. For starters, the Galaxy S23+ will have a 4,700 mAh battery, making it 100 mAh more than the S22+. The S23 Ultra will be retaining the battery capacity, but the base variant will be still the same, it would be safe to assume that the base model and the Plus variant will have the same battery capacity.

GalaxyClub has also stated that Samsung has decided to tick to the 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera for the S23 and S23+. We can assume that the ultra will be maintaining the same and we are honestly not surprised because, at this point, Samsung is putting all the effort into the S23 Ultra.

The Galaxy S23 series is expected to be unveiled in early 2023. We are expecting the company to reveal the series in the first quarter of 2023. Not a lot has been shared but there is a chance that the new phones might end up costing the same as the flagships from this year and if that is the case, it certainly is a good thing.

Do you think Samsung is headed in the right direction with the Galaxy S23 series? Let us know what you think in the comments below.