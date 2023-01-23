The Last of Us Sales Hugely Boosted in the UK Following Debut of HBO The Last of Us Series

The Last of Us sales have been greatly boosted in the UK following the debut of the first episode of the HBO TV series based on the game.

As covered last week, the first episode of HBO’s TV adaption of Naughty Dog’s popular game was a great success with the episode attracting over 4.7 million viewers across HBO and HBO Max. According to HBO, the debut of this first episode was only bested by that of last year’s House of the Dragon. We already saw it with the release of the Cyberpunk Edgerunners anime series on Netflix, and the release of the TV show also had a positive effect on game sales in the UK (and likely globally as well).

Sales of the The Last of Us Part 1 spiked 238% in the UK (boxed sales alone) while The Last of Us Remastered jumped 322%. No prizes for working out why — Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) January 22, 2023

As reported by GamesIndustry’s Christopher Dring, sales of both the Last of Us Part I from 2022 and the original remastered PS4 version from 2014 greatly spiked. “The biggest riser of the week is The Last of Us Part 1, which returns to the charts at No.20 with a 238% spike in sales week-on-week”, Dring writes.

As for the PS4 version, “the PS4 version of the game, The Last of Us: Remastered, also re-entered the charts at No.32 with a 322% sales spike.”

No exact sales numbers were shared and we’re looking at percentages here but it’s impressive to see a 2014 title return to the charts for sure. We’ll update as soon as we learn more about sales figures for The Last of Us following the release of the HBO series.

Earlier this month, Naughty Dog announced that the Last of Us franchise has sold over 37 million copies globally since the release of the series back in 2013.

"We are so proud to share that the entire The Last of Us franchise has sold through more than 37 million copies globally as of December 2022, and is continuing to reach new and old players every day", Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckman wrote. "To know that Joel, Ellie, and our whole cast of characters have been experienced and loved by so many of you drives the entire studio forward."