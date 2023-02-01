This Is Your Last Chance To Reserve Samsung’s Galaxy S23 And Galaxy Book 3 To Get $100 In Free Credit

There are only a few hours remaining for Galaxy Unpacked 2023 to kick off, and Samsung is offering its loyal customers up to a $100 free credit if they reserve their Galaxy S23 or Galaxy Book 3. All you have to do is visit the company’s website, add in a few details, and you will get that credit without any strings attached. At the time of writing, there are almost three hours remaining for the offer to end, so make haste right away.

If you are still confused about the entire process, let us guide you. You can click on the link below, and you will be taken to Samsung’s official website, where you have to fill in your details, such as your First Name and Last Name. This is a very straightforward process because after filling in those details and clicking or tapping on the ‘Reserve now’ button, the next step would be allowing Samsung to contact you. This will be done through email, thereby confirming your reservation and making sure you are eligible to receive that $100 free credit.

Reserve your Galaxy S23 and Galaxy Book 3 before time runs out

You can also choose to provide your phone number, and Samsung will contact you through that if you are comfortable enough. At the time of writing, three ‘free credit’ options are available for you. If you choose to reserve only the next Galaxy smartphone, which, in this instance, is either the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, or the Galaxy S23 Ultra, you will receive $50 in credit. If you reserve the Galaxy Book 3 only, you will receive $50. However, you will receive $100 in free credit if you choose to reserve both.

We highly recommend getting this done as soon as possible because it only takes a few seconds for the process to be completed, so why miss out on this opportunity? There are only a few occasions where you get the chance to reserve some credit, and this is one of them.