KLEVV Announces The CRAS XR RGB and BOLT XR Series Of The DDR4 Gaming Memory

KLEVV, an emerging memory brand introduced by Essencore, today launched a two striking new series of its renowned KLEVV DDR4 Gaming Memory: CRAS XR RGB and BOLT XR Series. Putting the brand spirit of “Creative Evolution” into practice, this new generation of KLEVV’s signature CRAS & BOLT family is designed for PC gamers, overclockers, and enthusiasts looking to bring a spark of speed and intense color into their gaming builds. KLEVV is the gaming memory brand of choice for a top eSports team, T1. KLEVV and T1 recently revealed a collaboration video introducing KLEVV’s RGB-infused families, including this new CRAS XR RGB, and has received critical acclaim.

A New Circular RGB Light Diffuser For A Unique Aesthetic

The KLEVV CRAS XR RGB adopts a unique, circular RGB light diffuser design. With 16.8 million color support, it makes eye-catching RGB light flows along the specially-designed illuminated bars to provide an appealing view. The color(s) and effect can be customized and synced with branded motherboards using RGB control software from either ASUS Aura Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Light, or ASRock Polychrome RGB synchronization. CRAS XR RGB also supports Razer Chroma software, which allows advanced lighting effects integrated right into compatible game titles.

KLEVV CRAS XR RGB DDR4 memory kits are available at extreme speeds of 4,266MHz at CL19-26-26-46, and 4,000MHz at CL19-25-25-45 in either 16GB (8GBx2) or 8GB capacities, and 3,600MHz with low latencies of CL18-22-22-42. All kits are available in either single DIMM or dual DIMM packs with various capacity options for users to choose from. 32GB (16GBx2) kits are available at 3,600MHz for PC builders and markets that prefer extra high capacity.





For PC builders that prefer a minimalist design, KLEVV’s BOLT XR series provides a refreshed look with its smart and distinct design style. The BOLT XR features simple embossed patterns on its refined, aluminum heat spreader surfaces, while the black bar along its spine offers an easy-to-install surface without sharp edges. KLEVV BOLT XR DDR4 memory kits are available in ultra-fast 4,000MHz at CL19-25-25-45 in either 8GB or 16GB (8GBx2) options, and also 3,600MHz at low-latencies of CL18-22-22-42. All kits come with a single and dual pack from 8GBx1, 8GBx2, 16GBx1, to 16GBx2 capacity options. PC Builders can buy with confidence as compatibility is assured. KLEVV actively collaborates with motherboard vendors to provide QVL (Qualified Vendor List) verification. Both KLEVV CRAS XR and BOLT XR series support Intel and AMD platforms, in addition to Intel XMP (Extreme Memory Profile) 2.0 for one-click overclock setup in the BIOS and a lifetime warranty.

Both the KLEVV CRAS XR RGB and BOLT XR are using aluminum heat spreaders for better thermal conductivity, and have undergone Essencore`s rigorous test procedures to ensure the highest quality and reliability even when pushed to the max. These DDR4 modules further feature low-voltage and ultra-low power consumption, while still maintaining unbeatable system stability.