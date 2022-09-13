Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe Announced; Will Come to Switch on February 24, 2023

The Kirby series has received a lot of love from Nintendo as of late. And now, we see one of the Wii-era darlings make a triumphant return. This game is Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe. This new version of the Wii game will bring back the frantic 4-player co-op action from this entry in the series while also bringing a few new bits to spice up the mechanics.

You can watch the announcement trailer for Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe below:

The game sees Kirby and Company helping a space entity known as Magolor return to his home planet by repairing the airship that crash-landed on Planet Pop Star. Kirby's friends set off on a new adventure to collect the pieces of the ship while traveling across various environments and defeating powerful foes along the way.

Kirby will have access to his Copy ability once again. This ability allows him to copy enemies’ abilities and use their power to attack with a sword, wield a whip, and float with a parasol. You can also laser blast with the new Mecha Copy Ability that makes a series debut. Up to 3 more players can join Kirby as other Kirbys or as Bandana Waddle Dee, King Dedede, and Meta-Knight.

Once you're done with the main story or if you feel like playing something else with some Kirby flavor, Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe also brings back the mini-games that can be played by up to 4 players on the same Nintendo Switch. The game will let you play attractions built around returning subgames like Samurai Kirby as well as some brand-new ones like Magolor’s Tome Trackers.

Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe will arrive exclusively on Nintendo Switch come February 24, 2023. Pre-orders for the game are now open on the Nintendo Switch eShop.