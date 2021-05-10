Kingston Unleashes HyperX Predator DDR4 Memory Kits With Extreme Speeds Up To 5333 MHz & Over $1200 US Price

Kingston's gaming division, HyperX, has announced its brand new Predator DDR4 memory kits which feature blistering fast speeds of up to 5333 MHz. The Predator DDR4 kits come in 16 GB flavors and will be available through all major retailers around the globe.

Kingston HyperX Predator DDR4 Memory Memory Pushes Up To 5333 MHz Speeds With CL20 Timings, 16 GB Kit Costs $1245 US

The Kingston HyperX Predator DDR4 memory kits are designed for high-performance gaming PCs and as such, they are limited to just 16 GB (8 GB x 2) kits. The kits come in three flavors starting at 5000 MHz and going extreme with 5133 MHz and 5333 MHz options. The DDR4-5000 kit has a CAS timing of CL19 while the higher-end kits have CL20 timings. The memory modules feature a single-rank design and are based on SK Hynix's D-die.

MSI MEG Z590 Unify-X Motherboard Hits A Blistering Fast DDR4 7200 MHz Frequency World Record

Kingston has stated that it is using a brand new black aluminum heat spreader for its Predator line of DDR4 memory kits. The same kit was used to break the DDR4 frequency world record that was achieved on the MSI MEG Z590 Unify-X motherboard accompanied by an Intel Core i9-11900K CPU (Rocket Lake).

“Following record-breaking overclocking announcements using HyperX Predator DDR4 frequencies, HyperX is excited to expand its offerings with the latest high-speed additions,” said Kristy Ernt, DRAM business manager, HyperX. “The new products offer premium components with faster speeds, high performance with maximum reliability and great aesthetics providing more options for gamers building a new PC.” Ultra-fast HyperX Predator DDR41 memory was used to set the overclocking world record2at 7200MHz last month and at 7156MHz in March.3 HyperX Predator DDR4 offers high-performance memory paired with a bold and aggressive style. The new flagship frequency available for purchase has expanded to 5333MHz with a latency of CL20. HyperX memory modules are Intel® XMP-ready with certified profiles optimized for Intel’s latest chipsets and compatible with many of AMD’s latest chipsets.

As for pricing, the new HyperX Predator DDR4 memory kits start at $870 US (5000 MHz) and go up to $995 US for the 5133 MHz and $1245 US for the 5300 MHz kits. Voltages are maintained at 1.55V up to 5133 MHz and 1.60V for the 5333 MHz kits.

Predator DDR4 High-Speed Addition Frequency Latency Voltage Capacity MSRP HX450C19PB3K2/16 5000 CL19 1.55 16GB (Kit of 2) $870.00 HX451C20PB3K2/16 5133 CL20 1.55 16GB (Kit of 2) $995.00 HX453C20PB3K2/16 5333 CL20 $1.60 16GB (Kit of 2) $1245.00

Availability

HyperX Predator DDR4 modules are 100 percent factory tested at speed and backed by a lifetime warranty. Predator DDR4 modules are available through HyperX’s network of retail and e-tail outlets.