KINGMAX announced today the launch of its M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0x4 (Gen4x4) SSD PX3480 solid-state drive. As SSD plays a leading role in the current era, an ultra-slim, ultra-fast M.2 specification SSD has attracted customers’ attention.

Offer ECC On These Drives To Keep Your Drive Moving Fast With The Correct Data

KINGMAX’s latest Gen4x4 SSD PX3480 is suitable for the AMD Ryzen 3000 series processor with X570 chipset. The new SSD not only offers wide-ranging capacity choices of up to 500GB/1TB/2TB but also has read speeds up to 5000MB/s, surpassing other SSD products available on the market. It is recommended to the video editors, graphic designers, gaming enthusiasts and anyone who is trying to process data or media contents faster.

Half-Life: Alyx New Mod Allows Game to Be Played Without VR Headset

The M.2 2280 SSD is ultra-slim. Moreover, the M.2 interface has become a must-have for new motherboards or laptops that offer users an even faster SSD experience. KINGMAX’s latest M.2 PCIe Gen4x4 SSD PX4480 adopts a PCIe Gen 4.0 high-speed interface and meets NVMe 1.3 specifications. It can deliver stunning read/write speeds. It features incredibly high R/W speeds of up to 5,000MB/s(Read) and 4,400MB/s(Write), 8 to 9 times faster than the transmission connector of the SATA III interface, and has an increase of 50% in data R/W speeds compared with the PCIe 3.0 series SSD.

Users can fully experience higher speeds of PCIe SSDs when turning on devices, loading games, and transferring or saving data. KINGMAX PX4480 PCIe SSD adapts 3D NAND technology from high-end original manufacturers to deliver durability and high compatibility. Furthermore, its SLC Caching and DRAM cache buffer technology further accelerate response time for data transferring and saving. It supports E2E (End-to-End) Data Protection, LDPC (low-density parity-check), and ECC (error correction code), which improve data processing efficiency and ensure the accuracy and reliability of data integration.

It also supports wear-leveling technology and TRIM commands to achieve a longer lifespan. Furthermore, the S.M.A.R.T. monitoring system helps to check SSD status and lifespan to ensure its normal functioning.