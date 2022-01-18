Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5, 2.8, III + Re Mind to Release on Nintendo Switch Next Month for Outrageous Prices

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5, 2.8, III + Re Mind will make their debut on Nintendo Switch next month via cloud versions, but the very high prices will not make these versions of the game very popular.

Today, Square Enix confirmed that all games will become available on February 10th, with playable demos launching today. To get all games as part of the Integrum Masterpiece bundle, players will have to pay $89.99. All games can also be purchased separately, with Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX costing $39.99, 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue and Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind $49.99 each. Given how all of these games can be purchased for less on other platforms, these prices make very little sense, also considering they do not run natively on the console.

OlliOlli World Announced by Private Division and Roll 7; Launching in 2022

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5, 2.8, III + Re Mind (DLC) as well as the all-in-one Integrum Masterpiece all launch on Nintendo Switch via cloud on February 10th! Starting today you'll be able to try out free playable demos of 1.5+2.5, 2.8 and III, we hope you have fun playing! pic.twitter.com/LjrLCYsaPN — KINGDOM HEARTS (@KINGDOMHEARTS) January 18, 2022

The latest of these games to get released worldwide on PC and consoles is Kingdom Hearts III. The third entry in the series is far from being the absolute best, but it's still a very solid action role-playing game that fans of the series will low, as highlighted by Kai in his review of the PlayStation 4 version.

Now that the story has finally come to an end, was the wait for Kingdom Hearts III worth it? In many ways, I could absolutely have to say so. This has consistently been one of Square Enix’s best action RPG series and the combat has been elevated to a level that no other developer could match. There’s still the issue of camera controls and contextual attacks that can lead to pulling off the wrong moves, but Sora and the Keyblade Hero 3 are in peak form this time around. The story, on the other hand, is far more convoluted and massive story dumps on the player detract from the final hours of gameplay. If you’ve been following the story so far, these scenes can reward you with a massive payoff that can help you feel a myriad of emotions by the time the credits start rolling.

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5, 2.8, III + Re Mind will launch on Nintendo Switch on February 10th. All games are also available now on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.