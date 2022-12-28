Kingdom Hearts III New Mod Introduces Fully Functional KH2 Sora

Kingdom Hearts II is rightly considered one of the finest entries in the series by Square Enix due to its snappy combat system, which has never been replicated in following games such as Kingdom Hearts III. Thanks to the hard work of a modder, however, it is now possible to turn Sora into the powerful Keyblade wielder he was in the second entry in the series in the third.

The KH2 Sora Animations mod allows Sora to use his abilities from the second entry in the series by equipping certain abilities. While the mod is not yet perfect, and it doesn't exactly address the floatiness of the Kingdom Hearts 3 combat system, it already works incredibly well, especially used in conjunction with other mods that introduce the HUD, portraits, and battle quotes from the second entry in the series. A video showcasing all of these months can be watched below, courtesy of TheGamersJoint.

Kingdom Hearts III is now available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One worldwide. Learn more about the latest main entry in the series by checking out Kai's review, where he highlighted how the long wait for the game was well worth it. Another entry in the series, powered by Unreal Engine 5, is also in development.

Now that the story has finally come to an end, was the wait for Kingdom Hearts III worth it? In many ways, I could absolutely have to say so. This has consistently been one of Square Enix’s best action RPG series and the combat has been elevated to a level that no other developer could match. There’s still the issue of camera controls and contextual attacks that can lead to pulling off the wrong moves, but Sora and the Keyblade Hero 3 are in peak form this time around. The story, on the other hand, is far more convoluted and massive story dumps on the player detract from the final hours of gameplay. If you’ve been following the story so far, these scenes can reward you with a massive payoff that can help you feel a myriad of emotions by the time the credits start rolling.