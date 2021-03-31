Kingdom Hearts III New Comparison Video Highlights Better Textures, Higher Drawing Distance on PC

Kingdom Hearts III on PC comes with select visual improvements over the original console releases.

A new comparison video shared by ElAnalistaDeBits on YouTube highlights how the PC version features better textures and anisotropic filtering as well as higher drawing distance. Animations have also been generally improved and all cutscenes display at 30 FPS.

- The PS5 and Xbox Series X versions run in backward compatibility mode, so their graphic settings are limited to the Pro/OneX versions. - The Kingdom Hearts III PC version has been recorded using an RTX 2080 Ti. - PC shows better textures, anisotropic filtering and greater drawing distance. - Some animations of allies on PC have improved their fluidity. - Kinematics on PC are now displayed at 60FPS.

Kingdom Hearts III made its debut on PC yesterday via the Epic Games Store, alongside Kingdom Hearts 1.5 + 2.5 HD ReMIX, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue and Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory. All games feature mouse and keyboard controls support as well as an unlocked frame rate option.

The PC version also comes complete with the Re:Mind DLC, which added ten hours of additional content, including intense boss fights against the members of the True Organization XIII.

All in all, Kingdom Hearts III Re:Mind adds in a good ten hours of additional content if you're playing from a completed save and moreso if you want to just play through the entire adventure again for either an easier or more challenging experience. What makes Re:Mind a tough sell is that nearly half of that new content is a retelling of what players might have already seen from the original game's epilogue. The real content to Re:Mind lies in the postgame challenges and comes recommended if you're into the hardest fights that Kingdom Hearts III has to offer.

Kingdom Hearts III is now available on PC as well as on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.