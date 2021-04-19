Guerrilla Games' PS3 exclusive Killzone 3 is now playable on PC with mouse and keyboard.

PC players can now properly enjoy the third installment in the Killzone series. As reported on several occasions, the shooter from 2011 was already playable via the RPCS3 PS3 emulator, but the emulator lacks proper mouse injection and keyboard support.

New RPCS3 Patches Drastically Improve Performance and Visuals in God of War 3 and Killzone 3 on PC

Luckily, those who still want to enjoy this gem on PC can now do as YouTuber ‘Yahfz’ has uploaded a new video showing the game running in RPCS3 with mouse injection. For proper keyboard and mouse support, ‘Yahfz’ used keyboard and mouse injector KAMI, which injects mouse movements into emulated titles.

The result is quite amazing, and while we’re still looking at an emulated PS3 title from 2011, the game holds up quite well. Check out the video showing off Killzone 3 on PC with mouse and keyboard support down below:

Those interested can download the latest version of RPCS3 through here. The team behind the emulator recently released an update that packs performance improvements in Killzone 3 so now might be the right time to check out this impressive PlayStation shooter.

Released in 2011 for Sony’s PlayStation 3, Killzone 3 is set right after the events of Killzone 2 and once again puts players against the Helghast.