Kid Icarus: Uprising Switch Revival Hinted at by Smash Bros. Creator Masahiro Sakurai

For some time now, Masahiro Sakurai has been the Super Smash Bros. guy, focusing on Nintendo’s crossover fighting franchise and not much else. The one semi-recent exception was 2012’s Kid Icarus: Uprising, which has its diehard fans, but didn’t reach a huge audience due to it being a 3DS exclusive that offered an awkward touchscreen control scheme. This unrealized potential has led to desire for a revival of some kind, but will that actually happen?

Well, possibly. Sakurai recently started a new YouTube channel, and his latest video is focused on Kid Icarus: Uprising. Sakurai provides lots of interesting tidbits, but the most intriguing moment comes at the end when he muses about the possibility of a Switch port (with a slightly-suspicious smirk on his face).

“It sure would be nice to play Kid Icarus: Uprising on a home console. I wonder if somebody out there will port it?”

Gee, good question! Of course, Sakurai is playing coy, but he’s a powerful voice within Nintendo and if he wants to see Kid Icarus: Uprising revived, he could probably make it happen. He’d also definitely know if somebody was porting it.

To add another wrinkle to this story, earlier this year it was discovered through job ads that Bandai Namco was working on a “3D action remaster/remake project contracted by Nintendo.” Bandai Namco has worked closely with Sakurai in the past, co-developing the last two Smash Bros. games with him, so it would make sense for them to tackle a Kid Icarus revival.

If Kid Icarus: Uprising is coming back, it will be interesting to see what is done with it on Switch. Touchscreen controls would still be possible of course, but hopefully, new more traditional options are also offered.

So, what do you think? Would you be interested in giving Kid Icarus: Uprising another (or your first) try?