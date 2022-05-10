Khronos ANARI analytical rendering interface now supported by AMD Radeon ProRender
AMD Radeon ProRender, the company's rendering engine for physically-based applications, has added backing for The Khronos Group's ANARI analytical rendering interface. The Khronos ANARI interface is used for 3D data visualizations.
ANARI limits the fragmentation of varying APIs from several merchandisers looking for a feature-rich data visualization application. In 2021, the Khronos Group initialized the ANARI 1.0 provisional specification to create an industry-standard endeavor focused on customized 3D data visualizations. The organization intends for the analytical rendering interface to be the golden rule specification used by AMD Radeon ProRender and utilized by several CPU and GPU libraries.
In the application's current state, having AMD support with their powerful Radeon ProRender software, the Kronos Group is in an advantageous position to be seen more globally than previously.
The news of the enablement was announced this morning on AMD's GPUOpen website, briefly explaining the new integration of Kronos ANARI 1.0 support. The application is considered open-source under the Apache 2.0 license and can be downloaded from GitHub.
We have provided the implementation details below for easy access for our readers.
Implementation details
Camera
- supported types: perspective and orthographic
-
transformparameter overrides
position,
directionand
upparameters
-
imageRegionparameter is not supported now
-
focusDistanceand
apertureRadiusparameters are only supported by perspective camera
- both cameras have an additional parameter
sensorHeight. Sensor width will be calculated using
aspectparameter. Default sensor height is 24 mm
- orthographic camera has an additional parameter
orthoHeight. It determines the area which the Orthographic camera projection will cover. Width will be calculated using
aspectparameter. Default value is 1
Geometry
- curve geometry type is not supported now
- general parameters (
primitive.color,
primitive.attribute,
primitive.id) are not supported
-
vertex.colorcan only accept float32 types (
FLOAT32,
FLOAT32_VEC2,
FLOAT32_VEC3,
FLOAT32_VEC4)
-
vertex.normalcan only accept
FLOAT32values
-
primitive.indexcan only accept uint32 values and vectors
Volumes
- data in spatial fields can be only in float32 format (
ARRAY3Dof
FLOAT32)
-
colorcan only accept float32 types (
FLOAT32,
FLOAT32_VEC2,
FLOAT32_VEC3,
FLOAT32_VEC4)
-
color.positionand
opacity.positionparameters are not supported
Features which are not implemented yet
- object introspection
- stereo mode of cameras
- depth framebuffer
- curve geometry
- KHR_AUXILIARY_BUFFERS
- ANARI_KHR_TRANSFORMATION_MOTION_BLUR
The Khronos Group ANARI integration works for both Windows and Linux operating systems. Readers can learn more about the new ANARI implementation by visiting Khronos.org.
News Source: Phoronix