Khronos ANARI analytical rendering interface now supported by AMD Radeon ProRender

AMD Radeon ProRender, the company's rendering engine for physically-based applications, has added backing for The Khronos Group's ANARI analytical rendering interface. The Khronos ANARI interface is used for 3D data visualizations.

ANARI limits the fragmentation of varying APIs from several merchandisers looking for a feature-rich data visualization application. In 2021, the Khronos Group initialized the ANARI 1.0 provisional specification to create an industry-standard endeavor focused on customized 3D data visualizations. The organization intends for the analytical rendering interface to be the golden rule specification used by AMD Radeon ProRender and utilized by several CPU and GPU libraries.

In the application's current state, having AMD support with their powerful Radeon ProRender software, the Kronos Group is in an advantageous position to be seen more globally than previously.

The news of the enablement was announced this morning on AMD's GPUOpen website, briefly explaining the new integration of Kronos ANARI 1.0 support. The application is considered open-source under the Apache 2.0 license and can be downloaded from GitHub.

We have provided the implementation details below for easy access for our readers.

Implementation details Camera supported types: perspective and orthographic

transform parameter overrides position , direction and up parameters

parameter overrides , and parameters imageRegion parameter is not supported now

parameter is not supported now focusDistance and apertureRadius parameters are only supported by perspective camera

and parameters are only supported by perspective camera both cameras have an additional parameter sensorHeight . Sensor width will be calculated using aspect parameter. Default sensor height is 24 mm

. Sensor width will be calculated using parameter. Default sensor height is 24 mm orthographic camera has an additional parameter orthoHeight . It determines the area which the Orthographic camera projection will cover. Width will be calculated using aspect parameter. Default value is 1 Geometry curve geometry type is not supported now

general parameters ( primitive.color , primitive.attribute , primitive.id ) are not supported

, , ) are not supported vertex.color can only accept float32 types ( FLOAT32 , FLOAT32_VEC2 , FLOAT32_VEC3 , FLOAT32_VEC4 )

can only accept float32 types ( , , , ) vertex.normal can only accept FLOAT32 values

can only accept values primitive.index can only accept uint32 values and vectors Volumes data in spatial fields can be only in float32 format ( ARRAY3D of FLOAT32 )

of ) color can only accept float32 types ( FLOAT32 , FLOAT32_VEC2 , FLOAT32_VEC3 , FLOAT32_VEC4 )

can only accept float32 types ( , , , ) color.position and opacity.position parameters are not supported Features which are not implemented yet object introspection

stereo mode of cameras

depth framebuffer

curve geometry

KHR_AUXILIARY_BUFFERS

ANARI_KHR_TRANSFORMATION_MOTION_BLUR

The Khronos Group ANARI integration works for both Windows and Linux operating systems. Readers can learn more about the new ANARI implementation by visiting Khronos.org.

