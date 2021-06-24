Kena: Bridge of Spirits Will be Available on GeForce Now at Launch, More New Games Revealed

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is one of the most visually impressive games coming our way in the near future, but what if you don’t have a PS5 or high-end PC and want to play the game looking at its best? Well, all you’ll need is a decent Internet connection, because Kena: Bridge of Spirits will support GeForce Now from Day 1! Here’s what NVIDIA had to say about Kena coming to the cloud…

Kena: Bridge of Spirits releases is coming to GeForce Now at launch. You won’t be alone on your journey in Kena: Bridge of Spirits, coming soon to GeForce Now. Play as Kena, a young Spirit Guide, in this story-driven action adventure combining exploration with fast-paced combat. Travel to an abandoned village in search of the sacred shine. Uncover the secrets of a forgotten community within an overgrown forest full of wandering and trapped spirits. But don’t worry, players will find a team of timid yet charming spirit companions called the Rot to help along the way.

Haven’t had the chance to check out what Kena will look like on PC yet? You can check out 8 minutes of gameplay here. Back to the subject of GeForce Now, NVIDIA has announced the following games will be supported starting this week:

NVIDIA Canvas, AI App To Turn Doodles Into Photorealistic Renderings, Is Now Free

Industries of Titan (Steam and Epic Games Store)

LEGO Builder’s Journey (Steam and Epic Game Store)

Phantom Abyss (Steam)

Dual Universe beta (Native Launcher)

Encased: A Sci-Fi Post-Apocalyptic RPG (Steam)

The Final Station (Steam)

Iron Harvest (Epic Games Store)

PowerWash Simulator (Steam)

Spirit of the North (Steam)

Strategic Mind: Spectre of Communism (Steam)

Strategic Mind: The Pacific (Steam)

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction (Ubisoft Connect)

Tools Up! (Steam)

Kena: Bridge of Spirits launches on PC, PS4, and PS5 on August 24. You can sign up for GeForce Now, which offers free and $10-a-month Priority tiers, right here.