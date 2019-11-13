KEF Porsche Design SPACE ONE is on Shell Shocker deal for 74% off!!

The KEF Porsche Design SPACE ONE is an amazing 74% off right now on Newegg.com, which means this normally $380.00 are just $99.99.

The SPACE ONE is just $99.99 which makes this normally $380.00 headphones very affordable!

Porsche has made a headset that looks amazing compared to the normal headset (aesthetically) but the normal price tag of $380.00 makes these headphones just a bit too expensive to recommend to anyone looking to add to their current setup, but with the shell shocker deal making these headphones just $99.99, makes this easier to recommend.

These headphones offer 40mm drivers which are fine-tuned by KEF engineers, together with the 20mm neodymium magnet and lightweight CCAW voice coil, deliver crisp high tones, rich midrange, and tight bass. These high-end parts allow for the best audio fidelity, which means that audiophiles might want to take a serious look at these headphones while they are still on Shell Shocker.

Along with these amazing drivers and CCAW voice coil, the SPACE ONE has active noise cancelling which can block outside sounds by emitting a small noise to contract the surrounding sound. This feature is also 'switchable' meaning you can easily turn this feature on and off in case you ever need to hear the world around you while playing some good music. The SPACE ONE has over 50-hours of playtime (with noise-cancelling active) which means that virtually trip, ride or flight

The design of this headphone is amazing the Aluminum band clamps around your head without causing discomfort, and securely attaches around the ears to create a solid seal for improved acoustic isolation. The aesthetical design of these headphones are amazing being a simple silver color and having the Porsche symbol pressed into the side of each ear cup. The soft leather band is also sweat resistant so this headphones will always look amazing no matter if you're just after a run.

At the low (compared to the original price) price of just $99.99, I can recommend this to most audiophiles looking to upgrade their current headphones, with the 40mm drivers and the active noise canceling makes these headphones an absolute buy provided you can get them within the next 12 hours.