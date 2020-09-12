KeepSolid SmartDNS Subscriptions Are Up For Massive Discount Offers For A Couple Of Days – Avail Now

A good DNS can help you jump over geo-restrictions and allow you to watch your movies, shows etc. without any lags. However, they can be a bit expensive, so always look for good deals. Wccftech is offering discounts on the KeepSolid SmartDNS Subscriptions for a couple of days. You can choose the subscription that matches your needs and simply stream the web without any annoyance. So, are you convinced yet?

KeepSolid SmartDNS Subscriptions Features

This tool is very handy and re-route your DNS queries and will hide your location from unauthorized third parties. You will be able to bypass geo-restrictions and enjoy web content from anywhere around the world. Here are highlights of what the KeepSolid SmartDNS Subscriptions have in store for you:

Unblock the most popular video streaming services from anywhere in the world

Get US /EU DNS servers

Use without installation

Easily configure SmartDNS for any internet-capable device

Open access to all your favorite movies & TV shows without restrictions

Use 1 account on unlimited devices

Access a growing selection of video streaming sites globally, including American Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, etc.

Unlimited traffic bandwidth: no need to worry about lags or delays of the video

Unlimited high-speed connection

Dedicated 24/7 support

System Requirements

Android 5 or later

iOS 11 or later

iPhone 5S or later

iPad Air or later

The service is available for setting up on Wi-Fi routers

The service is available for setting up on any Internet-capable device

Important Details

Length of access: 1-year/3-years/lifetime

Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase

Restrictions: Register only 1 IP address per 1 account; you can update your IP address at any time

Offer may not be combined with any other offer

Use 1 account on unlimited devices simultaneously

Updates included

Original Price KeepSolid SmartDNS Subscriptions:

1-Year: $47 I 3-Years: $143 I Lifetime: $239

Wccftech Discount Price KeepSolid SmartDNS Subscriptions:

1-Year: $9.99 I 3-Years: $19.99 I Lifetime: $39.99