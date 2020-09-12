KeepSolid SmartDNS Subscriptions Are Up For Massive Discount Offers For A Couple Of Days – Avail Now
A good DNS can help you jump over geo-restrictions and allow you to watch your movies, shows etc. without any lags. However, they can be a bit expensive, so always look for good deals. Wccftech is offering discounts on the KeepSolid SmartDNS Subscriptions for a couple of days. You can choose the subscription that matches your needs and simply stream the web without any annoyance. So, are you convinced yet?
KeepSolid SmartDNS Subscriptions Features
This tool is very handy and re-route your DNS queries and will hide your location from unauthorized third parties. You will be able to bypass geo-restrictions and enjoy web content from anywhere around the world. Here are highlights of what the KeepSolid SmartDNS Subscriptions have in store for you:
- Unblock the most popular video streaming services from anywhere in the world
- Get US /EU DNS servers
- Use without installation
- Easily configure SmartDNS for any internet-capable device
- Open access to all your favorite movies & TV shows without restrictions
- Use 1 account on unlimited devices
- Access a growing selection of video streaming sites globally, including American Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, etc.
- Unlimited traffic bandwidth: no need to worry about lags or delays of the video
- Unlimited high-speed connection
- Dedicated 24/7 support
System Requirements
- Android 5 or later
- iOS 11 or later
- iPhone 5S or later
- iPad Air or later
- The service is available for setting up on Wi-Fi routers
- The service is available for setting up on any Internet-capable device
Important Details
- Length of access: 1-year/3-years/lifetime
- Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
- Restrictions: Register only 1 IP address per 1 account; you can update your IP address at any time
- Offer may not be combined with any other offer
- Use 1 account on unlimited devices simultaneously
- Updates included
Original Price KeepSolid SmartDNS Subscriptions:
1-Year: $47 I 3-Years: $143 I Lifetime: $239
Wccftech Discount Price KeepSolid SmartDNS Subscriptions:
1-Year: $9.99 I 3-Years: $19.99 I Lifetime: $39.99
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter