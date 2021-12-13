Keanu Reeves Hasn’t Played Cyberpunk 2077, Despite CDPR Saying Otherwise
Keanu Reeves, starring as Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077, has admitted that he hasn’t played the game.
The popular actor said as much during a new interview with The Verge about the recently released The Matrix Awakens Unreal Engine 5 experience. Not only did Reeves say that he hasn’t played CD Projekt Red’s most recent title, but he also said that he doesn’t play video games at all. So, from the looks of it, it’s not a matter of personal preference. We’ve included the video with the interview in question from The Verge down below (skip to the 16:48 minute mark).
“Do you play video games?”, The Verge asked the actor. “No”, Reeves said.
The publication again asked the actor, “no really? “Even Cyberpunk?”
“No, I mean, I’ve seen demonstrations, but I’ve never played it, Reeves replied.”
Interestingly, back in November last year, CD Projekt Red CEO, Adam Kiciński, stated that Reeves didn’t only play Cyberpunk 2077, but he actually loved it.
“Yes”, the CEO said when asked about Reeves. “Yes. He played the game. But as far as I know, haven't finished yet. So -- but definitely, he played the game and he loves it.”
Quite the contradiction, but it wouldn’t be the first that developers try to hype up their game, even more, when famous actors are involved.
Cyberpunk 2077 is available globally now for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Stadia. A proper next-gen version for PS5 and Xbox Series is slated for a release somewhere next year.
As I said during the presentation, the development of both next-gen games is on track to meet their targeted dates. With Cyberpunk 2077, we're currently at the test stage, so we have to be sure that what we are releasing is in a very, very good shape and this requires substantial effort since the next-generation version includes graphical updates exploiting the potential of the new consoles along with a set of system-level improvements. I'm talking about systems that are general to the game, not a revolution, but still, they can interact with other systems so we have to be sure that there is no regression whatsoever and mostly for this, we need some extra time for testing.
