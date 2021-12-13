Keanu Reeves Hasn’t Played Cyberpunk 2077, Despite CDPR Saying Otherwise

Keanu Reeves, starring as Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077, has admitted that he hasn’t played the game.

The popular actor said as much during a new interview with The Verge about the recently released The Matrix Awakens Unreal Engine 5 experience. Not only did Reeves say that he hasn’t played CD Projekt Red’s most recent title, but he also said that he doesn’t play video games at all. So, from the looks of it, it’s not a matter of personal preference. We’ve included the video with the interview in question from The Verge down below (skip to the 16:48 minute mark).

Cyberpunk 2077 Unofficial DLSS 2.3 Implementation Showcased Together With More Than 50 Mods in New Gorgeous 4K Video

“Do you play video games?”, The Verge asked the actor. “No”, Reeves said.

The publication again asked the actor, “no really? “Even Cyberpunk?”

“No, I mean, I’ve seen demonstrations, but I’ve never played it, Reeves replied.”

Interestingly, back in November last year, CD Projekt Red CEO, Adam Kiciński, stated that Reeves didn’t only play Cyberpunk 2077, but he actually loved it.

Cyberpunk 2077 Next-Gen Delayed So That It’ll Be in a Very Good Shape; It Won’t Join Game Pass or PS Now Any Time Soon

“Yes”, the CEO said when asked about Reeves. “Yes. He played the game. But as far as I know, haven't finished yet. So -- but definitely, he played the game and he loves it.”

Quite the contradiction, but it wouldn’t be the first that developers try to hype up their game, even more, when famous actors are involved.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available globally now for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Stadia. A proper next-gen version for PS5 and Xbox Series is slated for a release somewhere next year.