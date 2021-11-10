Judge Denies Apple’s Request to Delay App Store Changes; Says Company Has Until December 9 to Implement Them

Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, who earlier handed down the verdict that Apple must redirect users to third-party payment options, has denied the iPhone maker a motion to delay its App Store changes. Her new order reads as follows.

“Apple’s motion is based on a selective reading of this Court’s findings and ignores all of the findings which supported the injunction.”

In the original ruling, Apple was given 90 days to bring the necessary changes to the App Store. Apple, instead, filed a new request in October, requesting more time, saying that the company wanted all appeals in the Epic v. Apple lawsuit to conclude before finalizing any and all changes to the App Store. Unfortunately for the California-based giant, it is not being rewarded any additional time, and the changes must be completed before December 9.

For those who were not following the original ruling, Apple will not prohibit developers from including metadata buttons, external links, and other calls to action that direct users to different purchasing options. Judge Gonzalez Rogers also said that app developers should be able to choose the in-app purchase system.

“Consumer information, transparency, and consumer choice is in the interest of the public.”

Apple attorney Mark Perry says that this will be the first time in the company’s history that the company will be putting live links in an app and that bringing about such changes will take months, and careful guidelines need to be placed.

“This will be the first time Apple has ever allowed live links in an app for digital content. It’s going to take months to figure out the engineering, economic, business, and other issues. It is exceedingly complicated. There have to be guardrails and guidelines to protect children, to protect developers, to protect consumers, to protect Apple. And they have to be written into guidelines that can be explained and enforced and applied.”

However, Judge Gonzalez Rogers was skeptical of Apple’s request, saying that the company asked for an indefinite stay of the injunction, or in other words, it might have been using delay tactics. Apple says it plans on appealing to the Ninth Circuit for a stay, believing that no business changes should be put into effect until all appeals in the lawsuit are resolved.

Let us revisit on December 9 and see if Apple brings those App Store changes.

