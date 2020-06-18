JOT Battery Base for Google Home Mini Can Be Yours For Just $16.99 – Limited Time Discount Offer
The world now is all about making your life easier and more accessible. Everyone loves Google Home even if you were averse to the idea of it at first. Say the word and you can get your music playing, lamps can light up, calendars can get filled and so much more. Is it just me or do you get annoyed at the fact that it has to be plugged into an outlet at all times? If you are like me, then there is a solution to our problems. Wccftech is offering a limited time discount offer on the JOT Battery Base for Google Home Mini. The offer will expire in a few days, so avail it right away.
JOT Battery Base for Google Home Mini features
This battery base is designed to provide you with a cord free Google Home experience. Just simply put the Google Home Mini into the case and you can take it anywhere in the house. Here are highlights of what the JOT Battery Base for Google Home Mini has in store for you:
- Simple, slide-in connect front door
- 5,000mAh battery provides up to 8 hours of run time
- Lets you go cord-free & use Google Home Mini anywhere
- 4 LED light indicators tell you how much power is left
Specs
- Color: black
- Materials: lithium ion rechargeable battery
- Product dimensions: 2"H x 4.2"L x 4.2"W
- Weight: 5.9oz
- Battery: 7V@5000mAh
- Runtime: 8 hours
- Slide-in connect
- Easy access to mute feature
Compatibility
- For 1st gen Google Home Mini ONLY
Includes
- JOT Battery Base for Google Home Mini (Carbon)
This device is heavily reviewed and rated. It is a great user favorite on Amazon and CNET has given it positive reviews as well. So, why don’t you get your hands on this device and live an unplugged life. Happy Shopping!
Original Price JOT Battery Base for Google Home Mini: $34.95
Wccftech Discount Price JOT Battery Base for Google Home Mini: $16.99
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter