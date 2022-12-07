JBL is Selling Bluetooth Headphones for Just $24.95 Today with 40 Hours of Battery Life

Looking for a pair of Bluetooth headphones with great sound and massive battery? The JBL 510BT are on sale today for $24.95.

JBL 510BT with 40 Hours of Battery Life, USB-C, Portable Design and More is Available for Just $24.95 Today

This is the best kind of deal and one which does not require a discount code or coupon. Just add it to your cart as quickly as possible so that they arrive ahead of Christmas.

Buy JBL Tune 510BT: Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Purebass Sound - Was $49.95, now just $24.95

For a price of just $24.95, these headphones pack a lot of punch, especially on the sound end thanks to the included Purebass technology which gives a boost to low-end audio, delivering amazing bass whenever you’re listening to your tunes.

On the battery end, these headphones are truly massive. On a single charge, you can expect them to last up to 40 hours. If you manage to drain them completely, you can top them up using USB-C. But it gets better - you can charge them up for 5 minutes in order to get 2 hours of battery life.

You also get support for connecting and switching between devices with a press of a button. It’s extremely convenient, especially if you are connected to your tablet and a call comes in on your phone. Just press a button and you will be connected to your phone instantly.

Last but not the least, you also get a dedicated button to activate the voice assistant on your phone. Whether it is Google Assistant or Siri, your assistant is just a button press away.