Ivacy VPN Lifetime Subscription Is Up For A Limited Time Discount Offer – Get This Amazing VPN Now
Most of us live our everyday lives completely online. It’s a great life but it isn’t always secure. So get yourself a good VPN and stay as protected as you can. Wccftech is offering limited time discount offers on the Ivacy VPN Lifetime Subscription. The offers will expire really soon and you will regret missing out on this amazing opportunity to make your browsing experience completely secure and private.
Ivacy VPN Lifetime Subscription features
This amazing subscription will allow you to enjoy complete anonymity without compromising your browsing speeds. You can take down geo restrictions as well without having to give away your location. Here are highlights of what the Ivacy VPN Lifetime Subscription has in store for you:
- Lock down your browsing w/ powerful 256-bit encryption
- Enjoy fast uninterrupted P2P file-sharing with complete anonymity
- Quick-connect to 1,000+ servers in 100+ locations across 50+ countries
- Get a dedicated VPN add-on for Kodi
- Protect yourself against hackers, spyware, & government surveillance
- Anonymize your online activity against spammers & identity thieves
- Overcome ISP speed throttling & port blocking
- Access region-blocked content anywhere in the world
- Enjoy amazing Ivacy features on a range of compatible devices
- Log in on 5 devices simultaneously
- Strict No Logging Policy
System Requirements
- Windows 7 or later (32 bit to 64 bit), 2GB RAM
- MacOS 10.1 or later
- Linux
- iOS 10 or later
- Android 4.03 or later
- Router
- Kindle
- Roku
- OpenELEC
- PS4, Xbox
- Blackberry
- Raspberry Pi
Important Details
- Length of access: lifetime
- Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
- Advanced IPsec & IKEV protocols
- Virus protection
- Smart connect feature
- Military-grade 256-Bit encryption
- 1000+ servers in 100+ locations
- Internet kill switch
- High-speed downloading
- Unlimited bandwidth
- Dedicated Kodi app
- P2P support
- Supports 5/10 (depending on subscription) devices with simultaneous logins
- Based in Singapore
- Not based in an "Enemy of the Internet" or "14 Eyes" country
- After 5 years, please reach out to support@ivacy.com to renew your subscription free of charge
Original Price Ivacy VPN Lifetime Subscription:
5 devices: $1194 I 10 devices: $2338
Wccftech Discount Price Ivacy VPN Lifetime Subscription:
5 devices: $29.99 I 10 devices: $59.99
