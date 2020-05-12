Iron Man VR Sets Its Sights on a New Summer Release Date

Last month, Sony delayed a pair of first-party games, The Last of Us Part II and Marvel’s Iron Man VR, due to “logistic” challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic. TLOU2 got a new release date fairly quickly, but Iron Man VR has been left hanging – when will players finally be able to step into Tony Stark’s rocket boots? Well, thankfully, a new release date has been nailed down, and it’s not far off!

SIE Update: We are pleased to announce that Marvel's Iron Man VR will release on July 3. Please look forward to more news in the coming weeks! pic.twitter.com/aVk2khLNEW — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 12, 2020

Predator: Hunting Grounds DLC Will Get Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Dutch Back to the Choppa

Unfortunately, Sony hasn’t provided any other new information about Iron Man VR, but they are promising we’ll get more details “in the coming weeks”. There were rumors Iron Man VR may get a demo before launch, so hopefully that comes to pass. In the meantime, here’s the game’s official description:

Tony Stark has retired from making weapons and instead creates technology used to battle evil as Iron Man. After several years as a world-famous Super Hero, Tony is attacked by the mysterious Ghost, a hacker and anti-corporate activist who repurposes old Stark Industries weapons. In her efforts to topple his empire, Ghost attacks Stark’s corporate locations around the world, leading to ever-escalating stakes and a final showdown. Key features: Using two PlayStation Move motion controllers fire up Iron Man’s Repulsor Jets and blast into the skies with an arsenal of iconic Iron Man gear at your fingertips.

Face off against one of Iron Man’s greatest foes in high stakes, action-packed battles.

Upgrade tech in Tony Stark’s garage to customize Iron Man’s sleek armor and awesome abilities.

Marvel’s Iron Man VR flies exclusively onto PSVR on July 3. What do you think? Excited to take to the skies as Tony Stark or is playing superhero not for you?