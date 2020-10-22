iPhone XR, Fully Unlocked and Renewed, Drops to Just $389 on Amazon

Despite launching in 2018, the iPhone XR continues to be one of the most popular smartphones in the world right now, mainly thanks to its price-to-performance ratio. On Amazon, the deal gets even sweeter as the fully unlocked and renewed version costs just $389 for the 64GB model sporting the white finish. Now you might be wondering what advantage would you, the customer, have in picking up a renewed version of the iPhone XR. Well, given below are some key highlights of devices that have ended up in Amazon’s renewed program.

Product works and looks like new. Backed by the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee. - This pre-owned product is not Apple certified, but has been professionally inspected, tested and cleaned by Amazon-qualified suppliers. - There will be no visible cosmetic imperfections when held at an arm’s length. - This product will have a battery which exceeds 80% capacity relative to new. - Accessories may not be original, but will be compatible and fully functional. Product may come in generic Box. - This product is eligible for a replacement or refund within 90 days of receipt if you are not satisfied under the Amazon Renewed Guarantee.

As for what’s so special about the iPhone XR apart from its compelling price? It features the powerful A12 Bionic that’s still alive and kicking, even in 2020 and this model will be eligible for iOS updates for many years, giving you the latest and greatest features annually. It also comes with faster Face ID, allowing you to unlock your handset without having to reach for a fingerprint anywhere. The 6.1-inch full-screen design gives you more real estate and lets you enjoy all sorts of content.

It also has a decent camera 12MP camera configuration at the back and 7MP sensor at the front and is able to produce crisp images and videos despite being more than a couple of years old. For a device that costs less than $400, you also get Qi wireless charging support, along with fast-charging support that can top up the 2942mAh battery to 50 percent of its charge in just 30 minutes.

Overall, the iPhone XR gives you more value because of this latest price drop so if you want something that you can keep as your daily driver for many years without having to worry about spending all that much, this model is definitely for you.