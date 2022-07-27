Menu
iPhone 14 Has Questionable Rear Camera Lens Quality That Suffers From Coating, Crack Problems, Forcing Apple to Change Suppliers

Omar Sohail
Jul 27, 2022
As we move into the third quarter of 2022, Apple has run into a temporary roadblock with its iPhone 14 series as a large batch of rear camera lenses has suffered from coating and crack issues. This setback has forced the company to seek another supplier that will fulfill the remaining orders, but thankfully for the technology giant, this issue is not expected to bring a massive delay to its plans for the future.

Fortunately, a Change of Suppliers Is Not Expected to Delay iPhone 14 Shipments

With the iPhone 14 rear camera lens facing quality problems, Apple has been forced to adjust its component orders. Genius, one of the company’s suppliers, was reportedly facing this issue, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, but since Apple has multiple suppliers for the same component, Largan will now fulfill the remainder of those orders, which amount to around 10 million camera lenses. In short, Largan will enjoy a nice payday while Genius will be forced to re-evaluate its quality control procedures.

Related StoryJason R. Wilson
Intel Outside: Apple & AMD Remove All Traces of Intel Hardware From Their M2 MacBook & Rembrandt Laptops

Kuo also states that despite switching suppliers, Apple is not expected to face shipment issues with the iPhone 14. As most of our readers know, four models will reportedly launch in September this year, with no ‘mini’ version in tow. Furthermore, this rear camera lens coating and cracking issues will be addressed in about a month or two. However, if Genius cannot handle the problem, then Largan will be given more orders to fulfill.

While there is no accurate figure on how many iPhone 14 units Apple intends to ship this year, Samsung was previously reported to supply 80 million OLED panels for various models, with the remaining orders to be fulfilled by LG and BOE. Mass production of the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max is rumored to commence in August, and we should see a boatload of upgrades from the camera side.

Hopefully, Genius can figure out what went wrong from its end.

News Source: Ming-Chi Kuo

