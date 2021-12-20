iPhone 14 Pro to Feature 48MP Camera, iPhone 15 to Gain Periscope Lens in 2023

Apple recently launched its new iPhone 13 series and it is never too early to start speculating what the next models will have in store for users. The new models brought a boatload of new forward-facing additions and we are expecting the same in the next year's iPhone 14 lineup. We are now hearing that the iPhone 14 Pro models will feature a 48MP camera while the periscope lens will be reserved for the 2023 iPhone models. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple WIll House a 48MP Camera in iPhone 14 Pro Models While iPhone 15 in 2023 Will Gain Periscope Lens

The news is shared by the prominent Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, suggesting that the iPhone 14 Pro models will house a 48MP camera and the 2023 models will feature a periscope lens. The TF Securities analyst shared details on the iPhone's camera over the next two years(via MacRumors). He also suggested that the move will boost Taiwanese manufacturer Largen Precision's market share, profit, as well as revenue.

Kuo did not share any concrete details on other features but suggested that the 48MP camera will be limited to the iPhone 14 Pro models. We have previously heard that the 48MB camera on the iPhone 14 Pro models will be capable of shooting 8K video, which is up from 4K on the current flagships. The higher resolution videos will be suitable for viewing Apple's AR Headset which is expected to arrive next year.

Apple could use the 48MP camera to output 12MP photos which could be achieved with the pixel binning process. Apart from this, the iPhone 15 models will gain a new periscope lens in 2023. The new camera hardware will allow extended optical zoom capabilities with folded camera optics. The light absorbed by the sensor will be redirected and folded, allowing the images to maintain image quality.

This is all there is to it, folks. What are your views on the subject? Are you looking forward to Apple's plans for next year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.