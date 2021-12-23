iPhone 14 Pro Models Will House Hole-Punch Displays Made by Samsung and LG

Apple is expected to launch its new iPhone 14 Pro models next year with a hole-punch display. A new report suggests that LG and Samsung will supply the hole-punch display to Apple for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. There have been several rumors surrounding the elimination of the north on next year's iPhone, allowing the company to deliver an all-screen iOS experience. Scroll down to read more details on the subject,

Samsung and LG Will Supply Hole-Punch Displays to Apple For iPhone 14 Pro Models

According to the Korean site, The Elec, LG, and Samsung will supply Apple hole-punch displays for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Ming-Chi previously quotes that Apple will adopt the hole-punch design for next year's iPhone models. He also stated that at a minimum, Apple could use the new display for only the 'Pro' models. However, if yields are high, the company could end up using the approach on all models.

Recent rumors coin that Apple will not release a 5.4-inch iPhone mini next year but replace it with a bigger 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max. There is a possibility that Apple will limit the hole-punch display on the iPhone 14 to the 'Pro' models. Nonetheless, we can never be too sure at this point as the final word rests with Apple and we still have almost an entire year before Apple announces the new iPhone 14 models.

The report suggests that Samsung will supply hole-punch display for the iPhone 14 Pro while LG will deliver displays for the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Currently, Samsung is the only supplier for Apple when it comes to iPhone 13 models Henceforth, it will be a major boost for LG next year with the iPhone 14 Pro. Another aspect that still needs to be catered to is the implementation of Face ID since Apple will be doing away with the notch. Possibly, we will hear more details on the subject in the coming months.

This is all there is to it, folks. What are your views on Samsung and LG supplying the hole-punch display for the iPhone 14 series? Share your views with us in the comments.