iPhone 14 Pro Models Feature Slower USB 2.0 Speeds Despite an Upgraded 48MP Camera

Ali Salman
Sep 17, 2022, 11:30 AM EDT
iPhone 14 Pro Max USB 2.0 Data Transfer Speeds and Camera

Apple recently unveiled its latest iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models to the world. The flagship devices feature a boatload of bells and whistles that makes it a worthy upgrade. While most features are brand new, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are still limited to USB 2.0 speeds. Since the new 'Pro' models are capable of shooting ProRAW photos with the new 48MP camera, the slower data transfer speeds would be very cumbersome for some users. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Latest iPhone 14 Pro Models Feature a Higher Resolution 48MP Camera But Stuck With USB 2.0 Speeds

According to Apple, the 48MP ProRAW photos can take as much as 75MP of space each or even larger. The ProRAW photos provide editors with more options in terms of maneuverable data compared to the standard formats. Despite the large image size, it has now been confirmed that the Lightning connector on the iPhone 14 Pro models is limited to USB 2.0 speeds (via MacRumors). This means that USB 2.0 can transfer data at up to 480 Mbps.

Related StoryOmar Sohail
iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Do Not Feature Qualcomm’s Latest 5G Modem, but Get Wider mmWave Support

Despite the major upgrades in the camera department, the iPhone 14 Pro failed to bring USB 3.0 speeds to the table. The iPad Pro has rocked USB 3.0 speeds since its debut in 2015 which is capable of transferring data at a staggering 5 Gbps. Unfortunately, the company saw fit to not bring the feature to the iPhone even after years of upgrades.

iPhone 14 Pro Max USB 2.0 Data Transfer Speeds and Camera

If you are unfamiliar, USB 2.0 on the iPhone 14 Pro models will simply take longer to transfer data to your Mac or any other compatible device. Apple's solution is to use iCloud Photos on your Mac to access the ProRAW files in full resolution on your Mac. In addition, you can also use AirDrop to transfer photos from your iPhone to your iPad or Mac.

Gladly, it is rumored that Apple will be using USB 3.0 on next year's iPhone 15 models. Furthermore, the higher data transfer speeds would be conjoined with a USB-C port instead of the Lightning port. Ultimately, this could bump up the speeds to 10 Gbps or 40 Gbps with support for Thunderbolt 3. Check out more details in our announcement post.

This is all there is to it, folks. What are your thoughts on the iPhone 14 Pro models being stuck with USB 2.0? Let us know in the comments section below.

