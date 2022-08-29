iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, to Feature New 30W Charger, but Customers Need to Purchase It Separately

With around a week remaining for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max announcement, there is a fresh rumor doing the rounds that Apple would have prepared a new charger for both models. This power brick will support 30W of charge, with the possibility that it is mass produced using GaN (gallium nitride) technology.

The 30W charger is not expected to get a separate announcement, though it is possible that Apple briefs the audience that the two flagships will support a higher wattage. According to DuanRui, who has a history of leaks on Twitter surrounding iPhones, shares that an accessory maker has started sending new products to the media and intends to market it in future videos.

He also states that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will continue to feature the Lightning interface, summarizing that Apple is not yet ready to transition to USB-C, though the technology giant has adopted the latter for a variety of products. If GaN technology is used, it will make the chargers thoroughly compact, which means it can easily be stored in your pocket, or other compartments for ease of transportation.

The iPhone 14 Pro series may use 30W charging power? Recently, a charger brand began to send new charger products to the media, and it will advertise in the experience video of the iPhone 14 series. — DuanRui (@duanrui1205) August 29, 2022

However, just because the 30W charger will launch for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max does not mean that the accessory will not be compatible with the less expensive models. Consumers will likely want to take advantage of those higher charging speeds, but they can also get away with this through a third-party accessory, which should be priced lower than Apple’s upcoming product.

Unfortunately, consumers should keep in mind that they will have to purchase this rumored 30W charger separately since Apple stopped providing both wired earphones and power bricks from 2020 when it launched the iPhone 12 family.

News Source: DuanRui