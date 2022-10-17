iPhone 14 Pro Features 50 Percent Faster Download Speeds Compared to Galaxy S22 and iPhone 13 Pro

Apple released its flagship iPhone 14 Pro models last month with a boatload of front-facing additions. While the new camera setup and the display are one of the biggest changes, Apple has also implemented various improvements on the inside. Today, Ookla released its fall report for US mobile and fixed broadband internet speeds with T-Mobile. The new report reveals that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max features massive lead over the competition as far as the download speed is concerned.

Qualcomm's X65 Modem in iPhone 14 Pro Makes Room For 50 Percent Faster Download Speeds Against The Galaxy S22 Lineup and the iPhone 13 Pro Models

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max features enhanced cellular performance compared to the last generation's iPhone 13 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S22. Initially, it was observed that Apple's latest flagship iPhone 14 Pro models show 38 percent faster 5G speeds compared to the iPhone 13 Pro. In the latest report by Ookla, the results corroborate that the iPhone 14 Pro models come with significantly better cellular performance.

The latest flagships from Apple houses the new Qualcomm X65 modem compared to the X60 in the iPhone 13 Pro and the Galaxy S22 lineup. The latest study covers median download speeds by device and the iPhone 14 Pro Max leads the way with 147.42 Mbps and the iPhone 14 Pro comes in second with 142.57.

In comparison, last year's iPhone 13 Pro Max received 96.46 and the Galaxy S22 Ultra came in third with 102.87. What this means is that the iPhone 14 Pro Max features more than 50 percent faster average speeds over 4G/5G compared to its predecessor as well as the competition. The iPhone 14 Pro models also appear to be faster in the median upload speeds. You can check out the full report by Ookla here for more details.

This is all there is to it, folks. Have you noticed faster download speeds on the iPhone 14 Pro models? Let us know in the comments.