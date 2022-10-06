Menu
Company

iPhone 14 Plus Gets Praised for Its Bigger Display, All-Day Battery, Impressive Camera Upgrades and More in Latest Review Roundup

Omar Sohail
Oct 6, 2022, 04:55 AM EDT
iPhone 14 Plus Gets Praised for Its Bigger Display, All-Day Battery, Impressive Camera Upgrades and More in Latest Review Roundup

Apple got rid of the ‘mini’ version this year and introduced a sizable replacement in the form of the iPhone 14 Plus, which features a massive 6.7-inch LTPS OLED screen, matching the panel size of the iPhone 14 Pro Max (but missing out on some features). Reviewers and YouTubers alike have praised this version for many reasons, and a lot has to do with its physical size, so let us check out this review roundup in more detail.

A piece published by Engadget praises the thermal management of the iPhone 14 Plus compared to the regular iPhone 14 while also stating that customers now have a choice to spend less on a large-screen iPhone.

Related StoryAli Salman
Lawn Mowing Test Reveals GPS Capabilities of The Apple Watch Ultra

“Now I know that the addition of a slightly larger basic iPhone to the line is far from a game changer. But, the introduction of the iPhone 14 Plus really fleshes out the lineup. Previously, if you wanted an iPhone with a big screen, you had no choice but to shell out for the Pro Max model, which costs over $1,000. But with the 14 Plus, you can get the same size screen without having to pay for fancy features you might not want or need. As a bonus, its thermal management is even better than the standard model, so you almost never have to worry about getting sweaty hands.”

In a review by The Verge, the iPhone 14 Plus gets praise for the display size and battery. If you were dead-set on purchasing an iPhone that is under a $1,000, this is one to get.

“If it’s time for an upgrade and you’ve been eyeing the big iPhone, but you’d rather get the best battery life possible than the very latest features, then the iPhone 14 Plus is for you. It is an iPhone with a really big screen and great battery life for under $1,000. That’s a combination of features that a lot of people will find appealing, and the 14 Plus delivers on its promises.”

A larger screen smartphone does not always translate into an advantage, but Pocket-link believes there is a lot to appreciate about the iPhone 14 Plus.

“Bigger doesn't always mean better but there's a lot to love about the iPhone 14 Plus and if you think you want the smaller model, we urge you to reconsider. The iPhone 14 Plus' large display, large form factor and large battery make it a truly excellent choice.”

Like the other media outlets, TechRadar also recommends customers get their hands on this model if they are looking for a sub-$1,000 option.

“The iPhone 14 Plus is a great option for those after a bigger handset, with a design, display, cameras and build quality that are all excellent, if a bit last-generation. It's also a more affordable way to get into Apple’s big-screen smartphone world, without having to shell out $1,000 / £1,000-plus.”

You can check out the video reviews below if you like.

CNET

MKBHD

Related StoryAli Salman
An Apple Watch Overheated on a User’s Wrist and Later Exploded, Apple Investigating

Karl Conrad

Brian Tong

EFTMOnline

Dom Esposito

Will you be getting the iPhone 14 Plus as your daily driver?

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order