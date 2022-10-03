iPhone 14 Crash Detection Feature Alerts Responders, Police Assistant Chief Calls It the ‘Worst Crash’ in That Area

After a car rammed into a tree, a passenger’s iPhone 14 Crash Detection feature alerted the area’s police force, and after their arrival, it was termed the ‘worst crash’ in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Sadly, the iPhone 14’s Crash Detection Feature Could Not Help Save Lives as All Passengers in the Car Expired

The Crash Detection was triggered after a Honda Accord smashed into a tree around 2:15 AM local time in Lincoln. Where various Apple Watch models have saved owners’ lives or alerted them to any imminent danger concerning their health, this incident does not share the same positive conclusion. Unfortunately, the car was carrying six passengers, with five of them expiring shortly after the collision, implying that the force dealt to the vehicle would have been massive.

The sixth passenger met his demise after being admitted to the hospital. According to Associated Press, Lincoln Police Assistant Chief Michon Morrow said this was the worst crash in Lincoln in recent memory.

“This is the worst crash in Lincoln in recent memory. We’ve been trying to think of another accident this bad and we haven’t come up with anything. The cause of this accident is going to take us some time to pin down. We are looking at all possibilities, including alcohol, speed or distracted driving.”

The six victims were aged between 21 and 24, according to the police. In addition to the feature being present in every iPhone 14 model, Crash Detection is present in the latest Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 8, and Apple Watch Ultra. The safety addition takes advantage of a series of sensors present in both device categories, after which it informs emergency services. Though the feature was triggered in this incident, there will be instances where Crash Detection does not automatically pop up.

Apple has provided the following details on when it will be triggered.

“Crash Detection is designed to detect severe car crashes—such as front-impact, side-impact, and rear-end collisions, and rollovers—involving sedans, minivans, SUVs, pickup trucks, and other passenger cars.”

News Source: Associated Press