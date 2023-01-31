iPhone 14’s Crash Detection Alerted Australian Authorities To An Accident, Who Reached The Location In Only 8 Minutes

There are instances where the iPhone 14’s Crash Detection feature does more harm than good, such as the case when authorities in Japan kept receiving false alarm alerts from individuals who were skiing in the alps. On other occasions, the feature ends up being a godsend, with Australian police reaching an incident in just a few minutes after an accident transpired.

Accident happened early morning at 1:45 a.m., after which the iPhone 14’s Crash Detection triggered

A total of five individuals between the ages between 14 and 20 were taken to a hospital after one passenger’s iPhone 14 sent out alarms that would later be intercepted by the Australian authorities. Credit should be given to the police where it is due since they arrived after only eight minutes after the accident had happened in Tasmania, which is a rare feat. While the iPhone 14’s Crash Detection feature can save lives, it is also up to the authorities to pursue those emergency calls.

One person out of the five attained serious injuries and needed to be transported to the hospital through an air ambulance. Tasmania Police Inspector Ruth Orr did state that immediate help given to citizens can often be the difference when saving lives. As for how the accident happened, ABC News reports that a four-wheel drive towing a horse float crashed into a tree stump, which naturally triggered the iPhone 14’s Crash Detection.

As for how this emergency feature works, there are sensors present in both the iPhone 14 and 2022 Apple Watch lineup that detect crashes. When a crash or accident occurs, either the iPhone 14 or Apple Watch sound an alarm. If the person has not been hurt, he or she can dismiss the alert. However, in the event that the person is unconscious, then it is a different story.

A 10-second countdown will commence, and if the owner does not dismiss the alert, the iPhone 14 or the Apple Watch will automatically alert emergency services, which was likely the case here. Another useful feature added to the iPhone 14 family is Emergency SOS via satellite, and it is likely that the company will increase its focus on these features in the coming years.

News Source: ABC