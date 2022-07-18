iPhone 14 Could Feature eSIM-Only Option as Technology Adoption Increases

With eSIM technology gradually taking over, it would not be long before all smartphones will ditch the port altogether for a physical SIM. A new report suggests that eSIM technology is very popular in Europe and Asia. Consumers can simply switch between prepaid plans and it will surely gather more traction in the times to come. According to the latest, Apple's iPhone 14 models could lead the eSIM technology forward by offering a dedicated option for users. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

iPhone 14 Could Switch to eSIM Completely as Technology Adoption Picks up Pace

In the United States, carriers are planning to embark on a cardless future. The Wall Street Journal stated that Apple stopped including a physical SIM card in the box with the launch of the iPhone 13. Moreover, some Android smartphone manufacturers decided to let go of the physical SIMs altogether.

“It’s a natural evolution,” said Jeff Howard, vice president of mobile devices and accessories at AT&T. “It’s going to make the experience better down the road.”

While Apple will not make physical SIM cards redundant for existing users, the company could potentially introduce an eSIM model for the iPhone 14. This will not only give time to network carriers to prepare for the transitional jump but also retain existing users who prefer a physical SIM card. Network carriers will possibly be given an option to sell eSIM iPhone 14 variant with a dual-SIM variant featuring eSIM/physical SIM support.

“We don’t believe that Apple will take the ‘big bang’ approach – getting rid of existing systems and transferring all users to eSIMs – but rather launch an eSIM-only variant of its upcoming new model – retaining the dual eSIM-plus-physical SIM slot model for the mass market and its key carrier channel. “To that end, we believe telecom companies will be given the choice of whether to stock and sell a new eSIM-only iPhone variation alongside more cellular business-friendly dual eSIM/physical SIM support models.”

Initially, Apple made room for eSIM technology with the launch of the iPhone XS. Currently, iPhone 13 models ship with the ability to set two eSIM cards at the same time, allowing you to run two lines without a physical SIM.

We will share more details on the iPhone 14 and eSIM cards as soon as further details are available. Would you want to get an iPhone with an eSIM option only? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.