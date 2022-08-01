Menu
iPhone 14 to Feature 7P Lens Across All Models, With One Supplier Expected to Cover the Majority of Apple's Orders

Omar Sohail
Aug 1, 2022
As the iPhone 14 launch draws near, one analyst takes some time to pen down which supplier will provide Apple with the majority of 7P lens across all models. In addition, there are some hardware recaps talking about the camera specifications of the upcoming models.

7P Lens Upgrade Will Enable More Light to Pass Through the Sensor, Allowing for Better Quality Images

Even if the less expensive iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max do not receive the 48MP main camera upgrade like the ‘Pro’ models, the addition of the 7P lens should improve image quality to an extent. According to Ming-Chi Kuo, one of Apple’s suppliers, Sunny Optical, has increased order capacity and commands a shipment share of 50-60 percent for the more premium models.

For the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, the same supplier has a shipment share in the 55-65 percent range. As Sunny Optical’s production capacity increases, it will be able to negotiate with Apple, allowing it to increase the number of orders it provides to the technology giant and increase its market share as a result. The report states that out of all the iPhone lenses, the main one, which is also known as the wide-angle lens, delivers the highest profit margin, so it will be in Sunny Optical’s best interest to continue increasing production.

From the looks of it, Sunny Optical has surpassed Largan’s capabilities, which also happens to Apple’s supplier of iPhone lenses. Given the progress of this supplier, Sunny Optical may become the main supplier of ToF (Time-of-Flight) lenses for the iPhone 15 in 2023. Yujingguang is Apple’s main supplier of existing ToF lenses, so orders given to Sunny Optical will impact the latter’s competition financially.

To recap, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will likely ship with 12MP rear cameras, with the notch expected to remain the same size as the iPhone 13 family. We should expect massive optical upgrades from the upcoming ‘Pro’ range, with Apple rumored to add a 48MP sensor to both the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

News Source: Ming-Chi Kuo

