Less Expensive iPhone 12 Max to Have a Bigger Battery Than the More Premium iPhone 12 Pro

Both the iPhone 12 Max and the iPhone 12 Pro are expected to feature the same diagonal display size, as suggested by a previous schematic, which also showed that both these models will arrive with a smaller notch when compared to their predecessors. However, despite being more expensive than the iPhone 12 Max, one tipster has provided details that the more premium iPhone 12 Pro will feature a smaller cell.

One Reason Why the iPhone 12 Pro Will Have a Smaller Battery Is That the Space Will Be Taken up by the Bigger Camera Components

After showcasing a 2D schematic, Komiya has provided the capacities of the batteries expected to be found in the upcoming iPhone 12 models. Given below are the key details you need to know.

iPhone 12 - 2227mAh (part number A2471)

iPhone 12 Max - 2815mAh (part number A2479)

iPhone 12 Pro - 2775mAh (part number A2431)

iPhone 12 Pro Max - 3687mAh (part number A2466)

As you can see from the list, the iPhone 12 Max will have a bigger battery, confusing readers, and potential customers in the process, but the tipster provides a sound explanation here. He states that the iPhone 12 Pro will have a better camera system that will also take up more space inside that compact chassis, hence the smaller battery. To bring you up to speed, the iPhone 12 Max is expected to feature a dual-rear-camera, while the iPhone 12 Pro is rumored to be treated to a triple-rear sensor array, which will no doubt be able to deliver more versatility for the average user.

It’s not confirmed if both models will deliver the same image quality, but it’s something we’ll find out in the future. In terms of battery endurance, we believe that the iPhone 12 Max will hold out much longer than the iPhone 12 Pro. We say this because the iPhone 12 Max will most likely have a lower resolution, despite the fact that all four models arriving later this year will reportedly feature OLED screens.

Once the initial teardown videos and processes for both the iPhone 12 Max and iPhone 12 Pro happen, we’ll find out exactly what capacities they feature and how Apple managed to effectively use that space. As for our readers, would you purchase the iPhone 12 Max over the iPhone 12 Pro because it’s rumored to house a bigger cell? Tell us down in the comments.

