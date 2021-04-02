iPhone 12 MagSafe Cases in Four Brand New Finishes Could Arrive as Part of Apple’s 2021 Spring Collection

As part of Apple’s 2021 Spring collection, we might see a total of four brand-spanking-new MagSafe cases for the iPhone 12 series. If the leak turns out to be true, it will be another layer customers can add to personalize their iPhones.

On Weibo, a user called Uncle Pan Pan has shared images of what could be Apple’s 2021 MagSafe iPhone 12 case collection. If this ends up coming true, the company could officially unveil the colors blue, purpose, light green, and orange shortly. Back in 2020, Apple unveiled a Spring collection for the iPhone 11 series, and it sports similar finishes. This could be the first time the technology giant unveils the color purple, and buyers will be able to personalize their devices with this purchase.

According to Apple’s previous release timeline, we could see the new MagSafe iPhone 12 cases arrive in early April. The company could have some online press releases ready in the coming days, so assuming our guess is right, we could see a mini-announcement happening very soon. A part of those online press releases might also include product unveilings for the 2021 iPad Pro series, AirTags, and more, so we will keep our readers informed if anything shows up.

What do you think of these MagSafe iPhone 12 case colors? Is it something you would like to purchase in the coming weeks? Tell us down in the comments.

