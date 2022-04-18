Current iPad Pro Hardware Is Overkill for iPadOS, Notable Reporter Recommends Apple Introduce a New Mode for ‘Pro’ Users

The current-generation iPad Pro models are equipped with Apple’s M1, making both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions as powerful as the company’s portable and ‘All in One’ solutions. A new M2 SoC is planned for a launch later in the year, and it will likely be found in updated models. While witnessing all that firepower is exciting, a reporter believes that in the current state of iPadOS, it severely lags behind the hardware, and a new ‘pro’ mode should be introduced to take advantage of those internals.

New ‘Pro’ Mode Could Change UI Elements When the iPad Pro Is Connected to a Keyboard, Trackpad, or External Display

Apple’s iPadOS might cater to a few percentage of users, but Mark Gurman believes that with this new ‘pro’ mode, the iPad Pro could offer more, but only when external accessories communicate with the tablet. According to the Bloomberg reporter, iPadOS is just an expanded version of iOS.

Samsung Blatantly Copies Apple’s New Universal Control Feature, Calls it Multi Control

“The current iPad Pro hardware remains well ahead of its operating system, iPadOS. The device now has an M1 chip, the same processor that powers a 13-inch MacBook Pro or 24-inch iMac. It’s way more powerful than needed to run iPadOS, which, in my mind, is still basically a blown-up and tweaked version of the iPhone’s iOS.”

As for what this ‘pro’ mode would offer, Gurman suggests the following.

“A standard, touch-first mode with the normal home screen that is part of iPadOS today. A new option that turns on when you connect an Apple Pencil, optimizing icons, controls and user interface elements for that accessory. And, most importantly, a new “pro” mode that kicks in when the iPad is connected to a keyboard and trackpad, such as Apple’s own Magic Keyboard, or an external display.”

When the iPad Pro is not connected to any peripherals, it can be used as it is, either for media consumption or any other activity. When connected to an accessory, the changing of the interface could introduce a ton of options for users, especially those that use professional apps on the iPad Pro as their daily driver. This ‘pro’ mode should also be available for less expensive iPad models, as they too feature hardware that runs laps around iPadOS.

Perhaps Apple would entertain such a request during its WWDC 2022 keynote.