Apple’s iPad Air Repair Program for Blank Screen Issue Has Kicked Off

Last year, Apple’s third-generation iPad Air was released and the relatively budget-friendly slate was largely targeted at the education market. However, select units have been affected by a hardware issue so it’s no surprise that the Cupertino giant has now launched an iPad Air repair program.

Other Apple Slates Are Not a Part of the iPad Air Repair Program, Unfortunately

According to the company’s findings, the display of some of the 2019 iPad Air units goes permanently blank under certain presumably unknown circumstances. Before the screen dies, users might notice a faint flicker or flash. Only the iPad Air models manufactured between March 2019 and October 2019 are a part of the iPad Air repair program and affected users will not have to pay to get their tablets serviced.

Best iPad Air 3 and iPad mini 5 Screen Protectors You Can Buy Right Now [List]

Under the iPad Air repair program, Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider will take care of the affected models. Before being serviced, the iPad Air will be examined to determine its eligibility for the program. If your tablet has received any damage which can interfere with the repair process, such as cracked display, that issue will have to be resolved and you might have to foot the bill for that particular problem. Apple also advises customers to back up the iPad Air to iCloud or a computer before getting it serviced.

“Apple has determined that, under certain circumstances, the screen on a limited number of iPad Air (3rd generation) devices may go blank permanently. A brief flicker or flash may appear before the screen goes blank. Affected devices were manufactured between March 2019 and October 2019. Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider will service eligible devices, free of charge. Note: No other iPad models are part of this program.”

So, if you believe you qualify for the iPad Air repair program, you can look for an Apple Authorized Service Provider, book an appointment with an Apple Retail Store, or contact Apple Support so mail-in service could be arranged through the Apple Repair Center.

Apple also notes that the iPad Air repair program doesn’t prolong the standard warranty coverage of the third-generation iPad Air. It is also worth mentioning that the repair program covers the affected models for two years after the first retail sale.

Source: Apple

Products mentioned in this post iPad Air

USD 459 The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.